Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

AI in Packaging to Reach $6 Billion by the End of 2033

AI’s role in packaging is set to soar, as it enhances quality control, aids in supply chain management, and advise on packaging design, but cost, security, and ethics concerns must be addressed.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 4, 2023
AI in packaging market report
The use of AI in the packaging market is projected to reach a value of $2,080.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to $6,015.6 million by 2033.

The use of Artificial intelligence’s (AI) in the packaging market is projected to reach a value of $2,080.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to $6,015.6 million by 2033. That’s according to Future Market Insights, which adds that the sales of AI in packaging are forecast to have a significant CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period.

As the report explains, AI in packaging refers to the use of advanced technologies like machine learning and computer vision to improve various processes in the packaging industry. AI systems can analyze images to detect defects in packaging materials, ensuring high-quality products reach the market. It also aids in supply chain management by optimizing production and distribution processes based on historical sales data and market trends, reducing costs and stockouts. In addition, AI algorithms can generate personalized packaging designs and recommend suitable materials based on consumer preferences, market trends, and product data.

   Read related column from Packaging World Editor Matt Reynolds, “How Will AI Shape Packaging’s Future?”

Future Market Insights adds that the demand for smart and sustainable packaging has created opportunities for AI-driven innovations such as active monitoring systems, temperature-sensitive labels, and interactive packaging experiences, enhancing product safety and consumer engagement.

Key trends identified by the report include predictive maintenance, quality assurance through computer vision, supply chain optimization, voice and image recognition for hands-free operations, and data analytics for insights into consumer behavior and operational efficiency.

The report points out, however, that there are a number of barriers to adoption of the technology, among them the high cost of implementation for smaller companies. In addition, data privacy and security concerns need to be addressed to ensure the protection of sensitive information. Integrating AI technologies with existing infrastructure can be also complex and pose a challenge for companies with established systems. The report also advises that ethical and legal considerations, such as bias in AI algorithms and the impact on human labor, also need to be carefully addressed.  PW

   In a related report, GlobalData asks the question, “Will Digitalization Replace Sustainability as a Focus for Packagers?” Read this article for insight.


Related Stories
BMC bottled water report
Business Intelligence
Bottled Water Continues to Make a Splash
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
Business Intelligence
Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution
The 2023 beverage industry purchasing index is growing in 2023, albeit at a slightly slower pace than the overall market.
Business Intelligence
Beverage Industry Purchasing Index Grows in 2023
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Deep Learning Robotics Packaging Robotics Software
Robotics
AI and ML: The two biggest trends in robotics today
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for packaging robotics are growing rapidly, helping robots perform tasks more efficiently and eliminating the need for manual programming.
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
Business Intelligence
Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution
Canada Pollution Plan
Sustainability
Canada Solicits Public Help for Plastics Recycling Plan
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trailling a reusable, doorstep-delivered Coke Zero bottle in partnership with Milk & More.
Sustainability
Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and W&P Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
Changsung (cvc) 990 Sr Capsule Filler
Capsule Filling Machine
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6831! The Changsung 990SR softgel capsule filling machine is expected to increase productivity by 36.4% compared with the previous model 880SR (softgel size Oval #10).
Programmable Electric Actuators
Cable Management Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »