Flexible Plastic Films Push for Recycling Expansion

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Flexible Plastic Films Growth Brings Recycling Challenges

Flexible plastic films could grow faster than plastics overall in the coming years, but recycling infrastructure improvements are needed to support these materials.

Casey Flanagan
Apr 14, 2023
Flexible plastic films are expected to grow in popularity faster than overall plastic in coming years.
Flexible plastic films are expected to grow in popularity faster than overall plastic in coming years.
PMMI Business Intelligence, 2023 Packaging Compass

Flexible plastic films may outpace plastics overall in compound annual growth rate (CAGR), but these materials are a challenge to recycle with current infrastructure, according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s report, “2023 Packaging Compass.”

The report says flexible films are expected to grow at an annual CAGR of 4-6%, citing a 2021 report from Mordor Intelligence. In contrast, the average CAGR for plastics overall is about 3-4%, according to a 2022 report from the Flexible Packaging Association.

This makes flexibles one of the fastest-growing segments within plastic packaging.

Plastic films have significant advantages both in terms of operational needs and sustainability. Their tensile strength permits for greater protection with less material, they help reduce carbon emissions during trucking due to space and weight, they are highly customizable, and they run efficiently on filling lines to reduce overall costs and time in production.

Consumers also appreciate the ease of opening, resealable capability, low weight, and small shelf space these packaging formats offer.

Recycling Challenges

Flexible plastic films can be recycled but are typically used in downgraded applications such as plastic “lumber” or polymer asphalt. They also tend to be collected at drop-off points rather than through curbside systems. 

These materials are challenging as they can complicate the sortation phase of materials recovery. When flexible films are sorted at a municipal recycling facility, their flexible nature makes it easy for them to get caught in rotators, tangling, and wrapping up in the equipment. They may also be redirected toward paper lines, increasing contamination of that stream.

As a result, many community recycling programs have banned the collection of flexible film packaging formats.

Since plastic films are expected to continue to increase in market size, the packaging industry needs to begin discussing how best to collect, sort, and reprocess these materials to ensure a viable end market for their reuse.

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, “2023 Packaging Compass”

Download the FREE report below.

Companies in this article
Flexible Packaging Association
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 6436e0a720022
Business intelligence
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Circular packaging is gaining momentum, in part due to initiatives like the EU's Circular Economy Action Plan.
Business intelligence
Key Sustainability Legislation In Packaging
Glass bottles had a negative CAGR from 2016 to 2021, but the pack type has seen growth in recent years.
Business intelligence
Popularity Shifts Expected for Glass Bottles, Folding Cartons
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
Flexible plastic films are expected to grow in popularity faster than overall plastic in coming years.
Business intelligence
Flexible Plastic Films Push for Recycling Expansion
Flexible plastic films could grow faster than plastics overall in the coming years, but recycling infrastructure improvements are needed to support these materials.
Beer lovers can look for all of Ska’s canned brand offerings to sport recyclable fiber collars applied by the CanCollar Corsair on shelves starting this month, in April.
Materials & containers
Ska Brewing's Paperboard Can Handles Use Automated Applicator
PepsiCo has unveiled its new pep+ Partners for Tomorrow platform, developed to deliver solutions that aim to support its customers in achieving their sustainability goals.
Sustainability
PepsiCo Debuts New Customer Sustainability Platform
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 110
Sustainability
Six-Part unPACKed Sustainability Series: Pt. 5 Monolayer Materials
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Contrinex Rectangular Proximity Sensors 5x7
Inductive Proximity Sensors
AutomationDirect’s Contrinex small rectangular inductive proximity sensors are available in sizes12mm x 27mm x 6.5mm and 12mm x 27mm x 12mm.
Wrapping System
Compostable Hot Beverage Cups
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
Packaging World March 2023
March 2023
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »