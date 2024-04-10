New Tool: ProSource
P&G Recalls 8.2 million bags of Laundry Detergents Due to Packaging

A defect in child-resistant packaging led Procter & Gamble to recall more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel laundry detergent packets in the U.S. and Canada

Sean Riley
Apr 10, 2024
The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children if the laundry detergent packets' contents are ingested, as well as skin or eye injuries.
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.

According to Friday notices from both P&G and product-safety regulators in the U.S. and Canada, the outer packaging meant to prevent easy access to the liquid laundry detergent pods can split open near the zipper track, posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them, in addition to possible skin or eye injuries.

So far, no confirmed injuries are directly tied to the defect. During the time period that the recalled lots were sold, there were four reports of children accessing the laundry packets in the U.S., including three ingestion cases — but whether these pods actually came from the recalled bags is still unknown, P&G and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall impacts select batches of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel laundry detergents that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, and Amazon.

The recalled products, which can be identified by lot code, vary in scent and size. About 8.2 million were sold in the U.S., and more than 56,700 were sold in Canada.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bags are instructed to keep the products out of the reach and sight of children and contact Cincinnati-based P&G for a full refund and replacement child-resistant bag to store the detergent, which itself remains safe to use for laundry purposes.

Health risks tied to ingesting liquid laundry detergent have been well-documented — notably in light of the social media-fueled "Tide Pod challenge" that skyrocketed several years ago. Eating the detergents' chemicals can cause vomiting, diarrhea, liver and kidney damage, and even death.

Beyond online trends, experts warn that children are especially vulnerable to accidentally ingesting liquid laundry packets, as they may confuse the products with candy — urging consumers to always store them safely.

The Tide evo fiber tiles are lighter, faster, and simpler than its other detergents.
Recycling
New Tide Detergent Tiles Eliminate Need for Plastic Packaging
New six-layer fiber tiles for Tide laundry detergent are packaged in a sturdy, sustainable carton fitted with a tray that holds the product in place.
News
P&G Recalls 8.2 million bags of Laundry Detergents Due to Packaging
Continental's new timing belt packaging cuts both waste and transport emissions through optimized corrugated package design.
Sustainability
Continental, Fairfood, and Borough Broth Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Spotted at the Sweet 16 in Boston, bin messaging clearly delineating PET bottles and aluminum cans as recyclable. The Final Four was took this campaign to the next level, and it should be an ongoing, self-sustaining effort for the venues for the foreseeable future.
Recycling
At the Final Four, Coke Tips Off Certified Closed-Loop Recycling
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
Sponsor Content
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
