Mettler-Toledo Offers Virtual Trade Show

Mettler-Toledo will offer a Product Inspection Virtual Trade Show June 1-5 to present its technology launches, latest industry trends, and keynote speeches.

Mettler Toledo, Inc.
May 19th, 2020
New Products

Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers can still experience Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s newest technology innovations and glean industry insights that the company was going to present at Interpack 2020.
Manufacturers will be able to visit a Virtual Exhibition Hall to view the latest product inspection technologies and learn how they can benefit businesses. An Auditorium will present a wide range of educational live and on-demand presentations on topics including Food and Pharmaceutical Safety, Industry 4.0, and Advanced Data Management. Manufacturers can now register their interest to attend at www.mt.com/pi-vshow “Coronavirus may have delayed Interpack until next year, however, we felt that it was vital to still showcase our latest product inspection technology innovations to help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers meet the increased demand for safe, high quality products. Individuals can log on for free and learn about industry trends, best practices, and chat with experts about how they can improve their manufacturing processes plus meet consumer and regulatory demands,” said Paul Lerigo, Marketing Manager – Product Inspection Division, Mettler-Toledo.

Mettler-Toledo will showcase checkweighing and product data checks innovations including:
C33 PlusLine Washdown Checkweigher for Robust Performance—A combination of reliable weighing accuracy with rugged machine design, the C33 PlusLine delivers high precision weighing in harsh environments.

C35 AdvancedLine Washdown Checkweigher for Precision and Versatility—Built for harsh environments, the C35 delivers precise weighing results on a stable weighing platform resistant to high-pressure washdown and most caustic detergents

Integrated Product Data Check for Label Accuracy—The Product Data Check verifies content of product labeling as well as the print quality of the label, helping to prevent mis-labeling errors occurring during product changeovers.


