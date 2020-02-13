Cartoner

See it at interpack 2020. Theegarten-Pactec launches the BLM cartoner designed to keep pace with primary packaging machines, with speeds to 120 cartons/min.

Theegarten-Pactec
Feb 13th, 2020
BLM cartoner
BLM cartoner

The BLM is the first cartoner developed by Theegarten-Pactec. Finding a suitable cartoner in this high-performance range has been almost impossible in the company’s experience so far. As a result of this limitation, customers were unable to operate their primary packaging machines at full capacity. Unwanted reductions in efficiency were the result. With the cartoner developed by Theegarten-Pactec, which is perfectly adapted to connection to the high-performance machines of the Dresden-based innovation driver, even small products can now be processed with a high output.

Also highlighted at interpack will be the CHS modular high-performance packaging machine for chocolate products. It now packs up to 1,800 products/min instead of the previous 1,200 and can also be adapted even more flexibly and therefore more efficiently to longer, higher or wider products.

At its exhibition stand, Theegarten-Pactec will demonstrate how chocolate pralines with an output of 1,600 products/min are packaged in the "Protected Twist" (sealed double-twist wrap) folding mode.CHS packaging machineCHS packaging machine

The CHS is especially flexible with regard to the possible folding types: Nine different folding types such as double twist, protected twist, top twist, side twist, foil wrap, envelope fold, bottom fold, side fold and Viennese fruit fold are possible without any problems whatsoever. Additionally, the machine allows quick changes of folding type and format within only four hours. These can be carried out by only one employee. The operator is supported by a user guidance system integrated into the machine and a lighting concept that illuminates the relevant areas of the machine.

Due to its flexible design, the machine is particularly suitable for different products and folding types that are in seasonal demand. This way, CHS enables high capacity utilization throughout the year, even with increasingly shorter product life cycles, and guarantees a high level of investment security for buyers.

They can react quickly to new market requirements, such as changes in the dimensions of chocolate products, and retrofit them cost-effectively and flexibly for new formats or folding types. With this in mind, Theegarten-Pactec extended the format range of the CHS. While previous product lengths were packed from 16 to 45 mm, the new system offers a spectrum covering 16 to 60 mm. The Dresden-based company has also adjusted the width – previously 12 to 25 mm, now 12 to 35 mm – and is therefore opening up even more application possibilities for its customers. Visitors to the fair can experience for themselves the numerous advantages of the new development.

Theegarten-Pactec’s entire advanced product portfolio will be on display at Hall 1, Stand B51.



Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
