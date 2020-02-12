Bunting Names New Rep for Western Canada

“I am very pleased to be an official partner with Bunting for Western Canada. We have used Bunting for client solutions in metal separation, product inspection, and material handling for almost ten years and have always been extremely satisfied with both the product, the service, and the company. It is a natural progression to formalize this relationship,” stated Heming.

Heming is the co-owner of the Canadian Copacking Group (CPG)/CPG Automation, as well as the co-founder of Farsight AI. His brother, Kevin Heming, also works at CPG, and will be supporting him with his Bunting sales outreach. CPG Automation provides integration and technology deployment to industries across Canada, and has service in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Toronto. CPG also provides extensive consulting services.

To continue Bunting’s strategic plan of export growth, Heming will be representing all standard Bunting products within the Western provinces of Canada. Products include material handling, magnetic separation, and metal detection equipment. He will be calling on all traditional industry segments, including food, grain milling, plastics processing, recycling, metalworking, and more.

Bunting is very excited to work with Heming and utilize his vast experiences with the company’s customers in Canada. “Chris has been a manufacturer’s representative for Bunting for a number of years, and we are glad he made the decision to become an exclusive Master Rep,” said Rod Henricks, Director of Sales at Bunting. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to our company, and I look forward to working more closely with Chris in his new role.”



