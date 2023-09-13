Cost-Effective Adhesive Melter in a Compact Footprint

Graco's new InvisiPac HM10 reduces material costs through on-demand usage and efficient resource application.

Sep 13, 2023
Adhesive Melter Packaging Graco
Michael Costa

Graco rolled out its new resource-efficient InvisiPac HM10 adhesive melter at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, which combines a compact footprint and easy-to-use touchscreen interface that keeps track of glue usage metrics down to the gram for end-of-line applications.

“Instead of having a big tub of glue, this has a smaller holding tank that feeds our melter so that we're only pumping out the material that you need,” says Peter Szymanski, key account manager for packaging at Graco, adding that early customers of the InvisiPac HM10 are realizing 70% adhesive material savings with the new machine.

