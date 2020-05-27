Duravant Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

Former operating company Co-President Louis Vintro will focus on critical technology developments.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Duravant
May 27th, 2020
Dr. Louis Vintro, Chief Technology Officer, Duravant
Dr. Louis Vintro, Chief Technology Officer, Duravant

Duravant engineered equipment and automation solutions, serving the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors, announced the appointment of Louis Vintro to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

”We are very pleased to have Louis at the helm of our technology department,” says Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant.  “His vast experience in engineering and product development ensure he will be an impactful leader of Duravant’s IIoT solutions and critical equipment technologies, as well as NPD and beyond.” 

Vintro brings over 25 years of experience in technology development and innovation in capital equipment. At Key Technology, Vintro served as Co-President as well as Senior Vice President of New Products & Business Development and was responsible for the development of Key’s new VERYX sorting platform. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor Division of ESI, Inc., a manufacturer of laser-based wafer fabrication equipment, where he expanded the business through a European technology acquisition and by establishing a Korean product-development partnership. Prior to ESI, Vintro served as Senior Director of Technical Programs for KLA – Tencor Corporation, a leading manufacturer of laser-based particle inspection equipment in the semiconductor industry, where he was responsible for program management and market introduction of new products. 

“The Duravant family of operating companies has a strong position as the market leader of manufactured equipment in food processing, packaging and material handling,” says Dr. Vintro. “I look forward to working with the team to promote innovation, collaborate on critical technologies and help strengthen partnerships in order to better serve Duravant’s global customers and partners in these segments.”

Vintro holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from the The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a PhD in physics from Stanford University.

Companies in this article
Duravant
Videos from DuravantView all videos
SupportPro - A Duravant Service
SupportPro - A Duravant Service
Aug 5th, 2019
Meet Motion06
Meet Motion06
Jul 26th, 2019
Duravant Pack Expo 2018: On-Trend Equipment Solutions
Duravant Pack Expo 2018: On-Trend Equipment Solutions
Mar 26th, 2019
Pyraser Landbrauerei has recently invested in a KHS Innofill Glass DRS glass bottle filler.
New Filler for Beer
Pyraser Landbrauerei, founded in 1868 in the Franconia region of Germany, recently invested in a KHS Innofill Glass DRS filler.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
Tcl Logo 2 With 300 Dpi And Iso 9001 2015
Engage Technologies Awarded ISO Certification
Engage Technologies Corp. was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems.
May 21st, 2020
X Days Marchesini
Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events
Topics will cover industrial strategies, sectorial trends and new technologies.
May 19th, 2020
Scholle Ipn Surefill100 40 Flexible Packaging Filling Equipment
AlliedFlex Technologies and Scholle IPN Announce North American Sales and Marketing Alliance
AlliedFlex and Scholle IPN entered into a Sales and Marketing Alliance whereby AlliedFlex will offer Sholle’s IPN Aseptic Spouted Pouch Packaging Machinery and IPN Bag in Box Machinery program as part of its Flexible Packaging Machinery portfolio.
May 19th, 2020
Color H High Res
Harpak-ULMA Announces Packaging Design & Prototyping Services
Harpak-ULMA announced a new suite of packaging design and prototyping services to help producers more rapidly and cost-effectively develop and operationalize innovative packaging concepts.
May 14th, 2020
Spartan Parts
Liquid Filling Machine
Spartan Parts, a subsidiary of Fogg Filler Co., launches the SP-63 gravity liquid filling machine. Machine can fill liquids up to 40 bottles/min for a 250 mL bottle.
May 14th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Image0 A
Combination Scale System Slashes Labor, Doubles Throughput
Beyond the expected speed- and labor-reducing benefits of a new combination scale and depositor system, benefits that came along for the ride included accuracy that significantly reduced giveaway.
May 4th, 2020
A645c8388534b7da 800x800ar
Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs Launch Joint System for Shaped Paper Pods
With the new TPU paper f/f/s machine from Syntegon Technology and the 3D formable FibreForm® paper from BillerudKorsnäs, a variety of shapes can be formed from paper for various food- and non-food applications.
Apr 30th, 2020
2019 362 E 1
Wraparound Labeler
Herma US’s compact 362E wraparound labeler is fitted with two Herma 500 applicators that, in two-sided operations, can label up to 200 products/min.
Apr 28th, 2020
The tesla go contains no dynamic seals, allowing for a cycle life in excess of 1 billion cycles compared to a pneumatically actuated gun life of 25 to 50 million cycles.
New Hot Melt Applicator Ends Cartoner Downtime
Protein producer and packer replaces its pneumatic glue applicator with an all-electric model that significantly reduces hot-melt glue usage and spare parts, ensures seal quality, and eliminates downtime.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Yahya Abbas, President and CEO of Ya YA Foods
Canadian Co-Packer Sold on Aseptic Packaging
Three aseptic fillers help contract filler Ya YA Foods produce high- and low-acid products, including plant- and milk-based dairy beverages.
Apr 16th, 2020
Massman
SUP filler
Massman’s GP-M3000 pouch filling system for products such as cannabis flower can be used to automatically open, fill, close, and seal stand-up pouches and can use a variety of reclosing features, including child-resistant heat-seal closures.
Apr 7th, 2020
La Petite Bretonne&rsquo;s Schubert lightline Flowpacker with Flomodul.
Pick-and-Place Robots, Flow Wrapper, Fuel High-Volume Bakery
With daily volumes in the millions and demand growing, this Canadian bakery automated what was once a manual process and is now hitting speeds of 280 product/min.
Apr 7th, 2020
Paxiom
Container Handling System
Paxiom Group’s automated container handling system is designed to aid food and non-food businesses to easily weigh and fill products into rigid jars or containers, then cap, induction seal, and label jars before they are loaded into cartons.
Apr 6th, 2020
Automatic full-pallet infeed capability ahead of the empty-can depalletizer is a recent addition to the range of equipment made by Ska Fabricating. Allagash was the first to install it.
‘Quality Conscious’ Canning
This Portland, Maine, brewery decided to “dip our toes in the can market” by installing a small filler/seamer. It quickly became clear that a 300 cans/minute line was going to be required.
Mar 25th, 2020
More in Primary packaging
Pet1
Global Pet Food Market Surpassed $94.6 billion in 2019
A new study from PMMI Business Intelligence, “Trends and Drivers Impacting The Pet Food Industry,” reveals North America is the top market for pet food, with an annual growth rate of 4.5% in the next five years.
Mar 24th, 2020
0
Thermoformer Steps Up to Fight COVID-19
Mar 24th, 2020
A notable feature on the CCA440+ plastic carrier handle applicator is the overhead carrier queue. It lets an operator load up multiple stacks of carriers in one go and then turn to other tasks as the carriers are methodically conveyed into the feed station.
Revolution Brewing is All In On Cans
Though glass bottles were once a part of the mix at this well-known Chicago craft brewer, recently it’s been all about aluminum cans in multiple sizes.
Mar 20th, 2020
Njm Dara Syx E Or Full View
Aseptic Filling and Closing Machine
NJM offers the Dara SYX-E-OR aseptic filling and closing machine for vials and bottles featuring direct drive servo-motion controls, a starwheel-driven design and a compact footprint.
Mar 16th, 2020
Bingo Bagger V5
Weigh Filling Machine
WeighPack offers the PrimoLinear V-5 net weigh filling machine designed to automatically weigh and dispense a variety of food products from as little as 500 g to 10 lb into a single bag.
Mar 12th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
255 B0023 Ss Left
Induction Cap Sealer
Enercon set new standards for unprecedented control and sealing performance with the innovative Super Seal™ Touch and new Super Seal™ Max.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Enercon&apos;s Super Seal Cap Sealer
Enercon Releases the New Super Seal Cap Sealer
Enercon says that it has set new standards for unprecedented control and sealing performance with the innovative Super Seal™ Touch and new Super Seal™ Max.
Mar 3rd, 2020
North Coast Seafoods packs its range of fresh fish filets in vacuum skin packs using thermoformed semi-rigid trays and a printed belly band for its case-ready package program.
Thermoformed Skin Packs Catch Attention, Hook Consumers
To accommodate retailers’ and consumers’ growing demand for case-ready skin packs of fresh fish, this seafood processor and packager turned to flexible, high-speed thermoforming equipment that makes sanitation easy.
Feb 21st, 2020
Free Flow Wines President Rich Bouwer (l.), Chief Commercial Officer Heather Clauss, and VP, Operations Rob Perman
Co-Packer Dramatically Expands Wine Canning Capacity
In just two years, Free Flow Wines increases its wine-canning capabilities from one semi-automated line to three, adds a fully automated 300-can/min line, and triples its production space.
Feb 19th, 2020
Inficon Contura S600 Nondestructive Leak Detection System
Leak detection equipment extends product shelf life
System reduces costly recalls
Feb 17th, 2020