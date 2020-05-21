Engage Technologies Awarded ISO Certification

Engage Technologies Corp. was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems.

Engage Technologies Corp.
May 21st, 2020
Tcl Logo 2 With 300 Dpi And Iso 9001 2015

Engage Technologies’ commitment to continuous improvements in quality and customer satisfaction drove the company to pursue the ISO certification. Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification was a rigorous and thorough process that required the involvement of the entire Engage Technologies company. The Engage ISO team, internal auditors, and quality management personnel were key in guiding the company through the certification process to improve communication, documentation, efficiency, and implementation of new processes. The achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification allows the Engage Technologies family of companies to continue to develop methods to improve quality, cost, delivery, and customer service. Engage Technologies’ is the parent company of Squid Ink Mfg., Eastey, American Film & Machinery (AFM), and Cogent Technologies.

David Mylrea, President and CEO of Engage Technologies, shared his thoughts. “Although we have had a quality management system in place for over 10 years and regularly strive to improve our internal processes with frequent kaizens, ISO 9001 certification validates our procedures and gives us the framework and structure needed to support our business as we continue to grow. The achievement of ISO certification will help us accomplish our core purpose to help companies deliver their products to the world.”

Engage Technologies’ ISO 9001:2015 certification includes the company’s three facilities in Minnesota, Brooklyn Park, Spring Lake Park, and Rogers.


