Space Saving Invert Mount Column Lift

Innovative system demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 11th, 2020
To fulfil the needs of a customer for a column lift that would need to be out of the way when not in use, but permanently in place to accommodate precision connections, Custom Powder Systems introduces the Inverted Mount Colum Lift. The machine is a split-butterfly valve for aseptic powders which is mounted to the ceiling. It is permanently in place yet can be out of the way when not in use as it takes little to no space on the factory floor.

The machine folds up on itself when in park position. A laser perimeter scanner is installed to look for operators and stop the machine from moving if any are too close as the machine is in motion.

To view the demo, click here.  

Custom Powder Systems
Universal Web
Enhanced Labeling System
Universal Labeling Systems’ Contract Packager Series now features an expansive touchscreen control package that includes both stepper- and servo-driven technologies, along with AC drive motors.
Nov 11th, 2020
Fortuna Packs 01
Paperboard Can Handle Applicator
This modular paperboard can handle applicator accommodates latest in aluminum can and beverage trends.
Nov 11th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Hamrick Packaging Systems introduced a number of innovative case packing solutions.
Re-brand for Hamrick
Proud of being a family-owned firm in a world of acquisition, Hamrick Packaging Systems (formerly Hamrick Manufacturing & Service, Inc.) took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to highlight its new identity.
Nov 11th, 2020
A highlight of the JLS show room at PACK EXPO Connects was this Peregrine cartoner.
Robotic Cartoning
High-quality design is standard with the patent-pending Peregrine™️ robotic cartoning system that JLS featured at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 12 51 59 Pm
High-Speed Pallet Wrappers
With a standard 260% load stabilizing pre-stretch, the MA-DX2 incorporates a second rotary arm and film carriage on the opposite side of the load.
Nov 11th, 2020
A feature at the Delkor booth during PACK EXPO Connects was a case packer having remarkable versatility.
Versatile Case Packer
The Performance Case Packer is a case and tray packer designed and engineered with key performance features in mind, including pick-and-place gantry and an innovative infeed system to reach loading speeds up to 250 containers/min.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 12 31 52 Pm
Reduce SKU’s With Late Stage Personalization, Branding
The Package Personalization System helps users that have a warehouse full of multiple SKU’s of pre-printed packaging.
Nov 11th, 2020
Aagard at PACK EXPO Connects highlighted a new case packer that uses the Rockwell iTrak technology to deliver remarkable versatility.
Variety Case Packing
Aagard at PACK EXPO Connects described how they solved one customer’s business challenge by developing an automated case packing system that produces variety packs in up to 4,000 configurations.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 12 01 29 Pm
Shrink Wrap Side Sealers Handle Variable Pack Sizes
That was the Clamco 6800CS automatic side sealer, a highly efficient all-electric side sealer that combines a hot-knife end seal with an adjustable seal and trim knife.
Nov 11th, 2020
Dino Chece, President & CEO, Serac
Cap Sterilization and Industry 4.0 HMI for Liquid Filling/Capping
Serac President & CEO Dino Chece shares his thoughts on the company’s new technologies, featured in its PACK EXPO Showroom.
Nov 11th, 2020
The HL2200 high-level palletizer from Columbia Machine
Compact High-Level Palletizer
Flexible conventional palletizer can handle a wide variety of package types and is equipped with Columbia Machine’s industry-leading safety and guarding system for next-level protection.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Videojet 1280 Continuous Ink-Jet Printer
Entry-Level CIJ Printer is Easy to Operate and Maintain
The 1280 CIJ printer from Videojet features all of the technologies the company is known for in an entry-level model that is simple and reliable to use, and reduces maintenance time by 95%.
Nov 11th, 2020
Engilico featured its HyperScope seal integrity inspection technology at PACK EXPO Connects.
Seal Integrity Testing
Engilico at PACK EXPO Connects featured its in-line 100% HyperScope seal inspection system using hyperspectral imaging, which detects foreign materials or contamination in the sealing area of rigid packages.
Nov 11th, 2020
Jw Winco 2020 11 Design Awards Gn 126, 328+428
JW Winco Receives Design Awards
JW Winco was awarded the iF Design Award as well as the Red Dot Award for outstanding design.
Nov 11th, 2020
CH-100 Tamper Band Applicators are designed with stepper motor driven, single film unwind with tension control, cutter assembly, and pneumatic cylinder to provide accurate and consistent tamper band application.
Tamper Evident Banding
Nov 10th, 2020
The labeling system’s servo drive is 100% electric.
Panther Industries Predator at PACK EXPO Connects
Print and apply label for shipping and pack slip automation systems is all electric, with Adaptive Touch technology.
Nov 10th, 2020
With SNAPCUT, agri-food manufacturers are sure to get a functional tool, tailored to their PET, machine, and process.
Multipack Pre-Cutting System
With this reliable PET pre-cutting solution, Synerlink offers a more sustainable alternative to PS for all existing Form/Fill/Seal machines as well as future models.
Nov 10th, 2020
Standard features on the Triangle X-Series include Rockwell Automation / Allen Bradley ControlLogix, AB Kinetics Servo Drives, and AB PowerFlex AC Drives.
Improve Production, Reduce Packaging Costs with New Bagger for Liquid Fill Applications
Nov 10th, 2020
Ambaflex used PACK EXPO Connects to highlight its single-belt accumulation system.
FIFO Spiral Accumulation
AmbaFlex, which supplies a broad range of product platforms for packaging, bottling, and logistics applications, used PACK EXPO Connects to showcase its AccuVeyor AVh.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
Gummy Vitamins On Ohlson Multi Head Scale
Gummy Packaging Equipment Addresses Common Obstacles
Gummies require specific adjustments to multi-head weighers to ensure they are packaged adequately.
Nov 10th, 2020
MGS used PACK EXPO Connects to talk about their machinery and line integration capabilities in the life sciences field.
Medical Device Packaging
Specialists in supplying packaging and automation solutions to the Life Sciences Industry, MGS took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to talk about a remarkably integrated line supplied recently to a medical device manufacturer.
Nov 10th, 2020
Dansensor Lippke5000 Amtek Mocon
AMETEK MOCON: Package Integrity Testing System
The new system is designed for healthcare and food packaging markets.
Nov 10th, 2020
Evergreen Packaging introduced this new filler at PACK EXPO Connects, and its servo technology drew considerable attention.
Servo Upgrade on Gable Top Filler
Evergreen Packaging used PACK EXPO Connects as an opportunity to unveil its new servo-driven EH-84 gable top packaging machine.
Nov 10th, 2020
Greg Merk, Executive VP, Nordson Adhesives, kick's off Nordson's demo during PACK EXPO Connects.
Hot Melt Equipment Gets Remote Access Upgrade
The new BBconn Controls allow for remote operation, more visibility, real-time oversight, and the data and analytics needed for continuous improvement.
Nov 10th, 2020
Bradman Lake featured this small-footprint carton former at PACK EXPO Connects.
Small-footprint Cartoner
Bradman Lake used PACK EXPO Connects to introduce its HS Mini carton former, whose ergonomic modular design provides the ultimate flexibility to handle a wide range of carton formats and sizes.
Nov 10th, 2020
The Clamshell splicer works with a wide variety of materials and operates at speeds up to 600FPM.
Clamshell Splicer New Features Unveiled at PackExpo Connects
This CTC product’s features enable easy integration into existing packaging lines.
Nov 10th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Industry 4.0 concepts were on full display at the Cama show room.
Virtualization to the Rescue
Cama Group used PACK EXPO Connects as an opportunity to demonstrate the impressive progress they’ve made in terms of getting their machinery Industry 4.0-ready.
Nov 10th, 2020
Fox Jet Pro Series Enhanced Full Systemwith Controller Left Side Angle
Wizard Lets Users Link Printer Controller with Database
FoxJet unveils a new software wizard for its Marksman Matrix controller that allows users to link to their databases, reducing time for message creation and for human error.
Nov 10th, 2020
This system can be installed in as few as 3 days, which helps to avoid unnecessary downtime and line reconfiguration.
Modular Labeling Station Boosts Throughput, Reduces Downtime
With next generation roll fed technology, the Trine Modular Labeling Station is designed to integrate easily, increase throughput, and reduce downtime.
Nov 10th, 2020