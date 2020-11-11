Space Saving Invert Mount Column Lift

The Inverted Mount Column Lift is mounted to the ceiling, so it doesn’t take up space on the factory floor.

To fulfil the needs of a customer for a column lift that would need to be out of the way when not in use, but permanently in place to accommodate precision connections, Custom Powder Systems introduces the Inverted Mount Colum Lift. The machine is a split-butterfly valve for aseptic powders which is mounted to the ceiling. It is permanently in place yet can be out of the way when not in use as it takes little to no space on the factory floor.

The machine folds up on itself when in park position. A laser perimeter scanner is installed to look for operators and stop the machine from moving if any are too close as the machine is in motion.

