Quest Industrial and ProMach Receive Sales Award from Fanuc Japan

Fanuc Japan awarded Quest Industrial and ProMach with its 2019 Global Partner Sales Award.

Quest Industrial
Mar 4th, 2020
Quest Fanuc 2019 Global Partner Of The Year Award

The award, which was bestowed in December at Fanuc’s Japanese headquarters, recognizes Quest’s outstanding sales and work on integrating Fanuc robotics into their automation projects. Fanuc is a supplier of robots, CNC systems, and factory automation.

During its Global Integrator Conference in Japan, Fanuc recognized:

Ryan McCart, ProMach, President – Secondary Packaging

• Erik Grinnell, Quest, Vice President of Automation

• Aaron Phillips, Quest, Vice President of Operations

“ProMach is very excited for the Quest team to be recognized with the Fanuc Global Partner Sales Award,” said Ryan McCart, President – Secondary Packaging, ProMach. “Quest has enjoyed a solid relationship with Fanuc through the years and are focused to continue growing and delivering innovative robotic solutions to its customers.”


