Zim’s Bagging Co. Invests in W&H Technology

Zim’s Bagging Co. a manufacturer of printed PE rollstock, bags, and foam and bubble pouches, invested in a W&H press.

Windmoller & Holscher
Jan 21st, 2020
The new MIRAFLEX II at Zim’s plant in Prichard, WV. From left, Andrew Wheeler (W&H), Kevin Worthy (Zim’s), Javeed Buch (W&H), and Harry Zimmerman (Zim’s).

The new press, a 59 in. 10-color MIRAFLEX II, has been placed in service and running since July 1, 2019.

General Manager at Zim’s, Kevin Worthy, stated: “After a thorough installation, the press is running and quickly meeting the speeds we expected. We currently out produce our older equipment by 3 to 1 with an expectation to increase our throughput to 4 to 1 as we become more proficient with this new technology.”

To meet the company’s standards for sustainable production, the MIRAFLEX II was supplied with TURBOCLEAN ADVANCED E inking and wash-up system with electric pumps that are energy efficient and save on both time and wash-up solvent usage. “This technology reduced an 8-color wash-up that used to take 1.5 hours manually to just 3 minutes in total for all 8 colors,” added Worthy.

A closed loop solvent reclaim and recycling unit to allow for the reuse of ink and solvent waste was also installed.

The new press is equipped with W&H’s own fully-integrated VISION web inspection system, including Defect Check and Bar Code check that provide operators with real time production data and control of the jobs on press.

The 55-year-old family company added a 12,000 sq-ft printing department to its existing facility to house the new MIRAFLEX II bringing this facility’s footprint to a total of 62,000 sq-ft.

