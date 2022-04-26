Gain Digital Print, E-comm, and Supply Chain Insight at DPP

Apr 26th, 2022

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is holding the industry-leading Digital Print for Packaging US Conference in Santa Monica, CA, and online, June 6-8, 2022, to discuss capitalizing on what is really happening in the digital print for packaging sector.

Since 2012 this annual event has brought together brand owners, converters, printing equipment suppliers, and packaging designers to hear the latest updates on market dynamics & industry innovations.

The 2022 program features speakers from SC Johnson, H&M Group, Adobe, HP, Fujifilm, EFI, Bay Cities, Seventh Generation, Avery Dennison, Siegwerk, BOBST, DuPont, SmashBrand, Lumi, ePac Flexible Packaging, Marley Spoon, Georgia-Pacific, and more.

Insightful sessions will cover digital print today and in the future, adopting digital print for the future of your business, improving quality and speed to market, building a more resilient supply chain and workflow, designing for digital, sustainability, e-commerce, packaging design, brand protection, smart packaging, and more.

In the pre-conference workshop, The Changing Landscape for Digital Printing in Packaging-Improvements for Brands, Converters and Consumers, Sean Smyth, Print Consultant at Smithers, will provide a complete overview of market developments in 2022.

Featuring a focus on connection with discussion-leading panels, designated networking breaks, an included networking reception and lunch, and a space for exhibitors to display new products and solutions, the connections made at this event are crucial to the industry.

The pricing for this event is tiered book early to save. To learn more and register, visit the event website: printfutures.com/digital-print-for-packaging-us.

For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/

The Smithers' 10% off code for subscribers is: PMMI15DPP

Andy Staib, Owner & CEO of DWS Printing & Packaging
DWS Discusses Hybrid Printing Labels and Shrink Sleeves with Domino
DWS Printing & Packaging discusses why it uses Domino’s hybrid press for labels and shrink sleeves to power its MPS EF SYMJET.
Apr 27th, 2022
The new paper-based packets mimic familiar Aveda bottles in shape, multiple use capability, and prestige-brand appearance.
Aveda’s Recyclable Paper Sample Packet Replaces Multilayer Foil Sachets
Sampling is a big category for The Estée Lauder Companies. Aveda and its supplier partners found a way to sample product more sustainably, using curbside recycle-ready (or -certified, depending on locale) paper packets to replace multilayer foil sachets.
Apr 19th, 2022
Untitled
Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s seventh acknowledgement, in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
Apr 19th, 2022
Sl F250 Two
Fiber Laser Printer
Markem-Imaje offers the SmartLase F250 20W fiber laser printer designed to produce high-quality, permanent coding on high-density substrates without requiring ink.
Apr 14th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Pw Title
Live at PACK EXPO East: Coding & Marking’s Role in Workforce, E-Comm
In the coding and marking equipment category at PACK EXPO East, we saw examples of new tech aimed at the e-commerce market, and entry-level equipment alleviating workforce strains.
Apr 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 10 57 13 Am
Automated Adhesive Applicator
Baumer HHS highlights its automated adhesive applicator system that uses electric actuation to apply adhesive in a dotting pattern to create a stronger bond and save on adhesive costs.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 11 15 02 Am
Direct-to-Corrugated Print System Obviates Pre-Printed Cases
With two 4-in. heads, this high-resolution system is able to print onto an 8-in.-tall space, directly onto corrugated. In some situations, this could mean non needing to buy pre-printed corrugated cases.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 11 18 42 Am
Thermal Inkjet Printer Features Easy Installation
The InteliJet TSi thermal inkjet printer features a versatile design that allows users to easily replace CIJ printers at a fraction of the cost with simple and fast installation.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Img 5171
Live at PACK EXPO East: Hi-Resolution, Immediate Dry Printing System
The CoPilot Max 512i Turbo is available as an oil-based system for printing on porous substrates like uncoated corrugated or as a solvent-based system for printing on a variety of non-porous substrates.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Pw Title
Printing and Labeling Use Cases for Sanitizer and COVID-19 Tests
Health Supply US and Bioneer use printing and labeling machines to enable hygienic and efficient packaging of single-dose sanitizer sachets and COVID-19 test kits, respectively.
Mar 4th, 2022
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New In-line Digital Printing for VF/F/S at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they saw in the in-line digital printing machinery for VF/F/S category.
Feb 18th, 2022
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Marking, Coding, and Digital Machinery at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they saw in the marking, coding, and digital categories.
Feb 17th, 2022
Pallet Labeler
Demand for Supply Chain Visibility Leads to Labeling Enhancements for EOL Operations
The increased need for product visibility in the supply chain means new demands on end of line operations, most often by way of labeling enhancements and vision inspection.
Feb 16th, 2022
Pharma Med Devi
PACK EXPO Innovations Report: Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Packaging
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they found in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging.
Feb 4th, 2022
The tare gross weighing system accounts for variable-weight glass jars by weighing the empty jar, filling the jar with cannabis flower, weighing the filled jar, and finally validating the contents’ weight by comparing the feeding scale weight with the post-fill scale weight.
Cannabis Weighing System Accounts for Variable Container Weights
Container weight variability for the painted glass jars in this application made precision dosing of the expensive product difficult. Find out how a unique filling and weighing system overcame the problem.
Jan 31st, 2022
Videojet Xtract Pro Fume Extractor
Fume Extractors for Laser Applications
Videojet Technologies launches the Videojet Xtract™ fume extractors for use with Videojet laser marking systems.
Jan 25th, 2022
Mettler Toledo Mark And Verify Compliance
Mettler-Toledo Extends Track & Trace Capabilities
Improves packaging quality control with new Integrated Mark & Verify Systems
Jan 20th, 2022
Color Works C4000 Image 1
Color Inkjet Label Printer
Epson introduces the ColorWorks® C4000 designed for markets that require high-resolution image quality, durable color labels, and easy connectivity, such as food and beverage, retail, healthcare, and pharmaceutical.
Jan 18th, 2022
Mounted on a conveyor at PACK EXPO Las Vegas were three digital printing technologies from GSI: Colorize 360 (A), Colorize 180 (B), and NOLabel (C).
In-house CMYK Case Printing for CPG Companies
By combining a sophisticated understanding of inks with the latest in ink-jet print engines, GSI and IP are bringing in-house, on-line CMYK Case printing to the packaging line.
Jan 11th, 2022
Typical of the short-run projects Spectrum can handle with its new digital press is this carton for a dozen 4-fl-oz bottles of a brain boost supplement.
B2+ Digital Inkjet Press Brings New Opportunities
Plenty of commercial printing companies have expanded into the packaging market in recent years, and many times they do so by way of digital printing technology. Spectrum Printing Co. of Tucson, Ariz., is a good example.
Jan 10th, 2022
With GLU|ECO® it is possible to periodically rid the glue roller of excess glue by making small adjustments, obtaining a much thinner and uniform glue film over labels. This efficiency means savings of up to 50% in glue consumption.
Langguth's new wet glue technology for pre-cut labels
Langguth has developed recently a new wet glue technology for pre-cut labels which marks a new reference point in savings, cleanability and sustainability. This is reflected in up to 50% savings in glue consumption when compared to conventional methods
Dec 21st, 2021
Jetstreamsonic 1
CIJ Printer
Squid Ink introduces the JetStream Sonic CIJ printing system designed to print small characters on a variety of substrates, including porous, non-porous, smooth, textured, curved, concave, and more.
Nov 3rd, 2021
3138 Ts Shadow
Print Applicator
Label-Aire’s 3138-TS printer appplicator features a split cover for easier access, a simplified tamp assembly field kit, a redesigned electronics tray for top access, and ambidextrous parts for reassembly in opposite hand configuration.
Nov 1st, 2021
Il6200 Ts Shadow
Front/Back Labeling System
Label-Aire introduces the Inline 6200-TS front/back labeling system designed to apply labels to the front and back sides of product containers at high speeds.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Model 4050 Lefthand With Boxes
Label Printer Applicator
Weber Packaging Solutions’ Model 4050 label printer applicator is available in right or left-hand application models and can be outfitted with a wide variety of label applicators.
Oct 21st, 2021
The Trine Modular Labeling Station, as an easy-to-install system to reduce downtime, can both be retrofitted to an existing Trine labeling system or be used with a new Trine system.
Accraply Highlights Upgrades on Trine Modular Labeling Station
Machine has improved throughput, changeovers, and maintenance to enable significant process improvements with minimal line disruption for Trine labelers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 10 19 At 8 57 29 Am
Flexibility Key to Modular P-S Labeleing Application System
Based on the M2 label applicator and an innovative motion control system, MFlex is modular and flexible with configurations for applications such as top labeling, bottom labeling, top/bottom labeling, front & back labeling, wrap labeling, and more.
Oct 19th, 2021
Il5100 Shadow
Wrap Labeling System
Label-Aire introduces the Inline 5100-TS wrap labeling system designed for re-liable full- and partial wrap labeling at medium- to high-speeds, high-volume, and multi-shift operations.
Oct 13th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 10 04 At 6 24 16 Am
Coding Software Provides Improved Track and Trace Capabilities
Markem-Imaje's packaging intelligence software helps manufacturers to protect their customers and their brands when dealing with evolving regulatory requirements and complex global supply chains.
Sep 28th, 2021