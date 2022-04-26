Gain Digital Print, E-comm, and Supply Chain Insight at DPP

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is holding the industry-leading Digital Print for Packaging US Conference in Santa Monica, CA, and online, June 6-8, 2022, to discuss capitalizing on what is really happening in the digital print for packaging sector.

Since 2012 this annual event has brought together brand owners, converters, printing equipment suppliers, and packaging designers to hear the latest updates on market dynamics & industry innovations.

The 2022 program features speakers from SC Johnson, H&M Group, Adobe, HP, Fujifilm, EFI, Bay Cities, Seventh Generation, Avery Dennison, Siegwerk, BOBST, DuPont, SmashBrand, Lumi, ePac Flexible Packaging, Marley Spoon, Georgia-Pacific, and more.

Insightful sessions will cover digital print today and in the future, adopting digital print for the future of your business, improving quality and speed to market, building a more resilient supply chain and workflow, designing for digital, sustainability, e-commerce, packaging design, brand protection, smart packaging, and more.

In the pre-conference workshop, The Changing Landscape for Digital Printing in Packaging-Improvements for Brands, Converters and Consumers, Sean Smyth, Print Consultant at Smithers, will provide a complete overview of market developments in 2022.

Featuring a focus on connection with discussion-leading panels, designated networking breaks, an included networking reception and lunch, and a space for exhibitors to display new products and solutions, the connections made at this event are crucial to the industry.

The pricing for this event is tiered book early to save. To learn more and register, visit the event website: printfutures.com/digital-print-for-packaging-us.

