NiceLabel Introduces Cloud-based Business Model

NiceLabel introduces a cloud-based business model for its channel partner program that will enable its partners to deliver labeling solutions-as-a-service securely and remotely.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

NiceLabel
Jun 16th, 2020
Unknown

Resellers can manage the whole process remotely and securely for customers from running live demos through to designing and test printing label templates, deploying solutions, printing labels and managing supplies inventory. This new approach to selling and supporting labeling turns remote working from a barrier to a competitive advantage for customers.

Paul Vogt, channel marketing director: “Before the pandemic, most resellers in the labeling space primarily used a face-to-face business model to sell and support their labeling solutions. Today, that’s all changed. Resellers have to connect virtually from their home with customers in their home. They will need to collaborate, interact and discuss with their customers without being on site. That’s why we have introduced this new channel offering.”

“It represents a step change for resellers and customers because for many of them, it represents a whole new way of working,” added Vogt. “Yet, it is one that is both necessary in the current lockdown and beneficial to resellers who can continue to engage and sell efficiently and quickly to customers all through the crisis and beyond.”

“We want to get the message out that whether our customers require on-premise or cloud labeling solutions, NiceLabel can still meet their needs,” continued Vogt. “Before the pandemic, you didn’t necessarily need cloud for labeling, but now, in light of the current crisis, it is increasingly becoming a must-have solution.”

Companies in this article
NiceLabel
Unknown
NiceLabel Introduces Cloud-based Business Model
NiceLabel introduces a cloud-based business model for its channel partner program that will enable its partners to deliver labeling solutions-as-a-service securely and remotely.
Jun 16th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Videojet Upgrades the 9550 Print & Apply Labeling System with a New 6” Printhead Option
Videojet 9550 increases reliability, efficiency and productivity for outer case and bundle packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Print and Apply Labeling System
Videojet Technologies upgrades its 9550 print-and-apply labeling system featuring a 6-in. printhead option and a design that eliminates the mechanical adjustments, wear parts, and failure points that can cause everyday operational problems.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in Photopolymer Plate Technology
C-P Flexible Packaging invested in DuPont Cyrel Easy photopolymer plate technology to enhance its high-definition and expanded gamut flexographic printing capabilities.
Jun 1st, 2020
Markem Imaje
Production Interface
The 2200 Production Interface from Markem-Imaje is designed to minimizes case and pallet labeling downtime and rework.
May 27th, 2020
Like almost all of Spacestation&rsquo;s beverage output as a copacker, the company&rsquo;s own Flybeverage brands&mdash;Nectr and Uncle Arnie&rsquo;s&mdash;use a shrink sleeve labeling system that is flexible enough for a variety of different combinations of bottle dimensions/heights, substrates, container transparency levels, and closure styles.
Shrink Sleeve Fits Fine for Cannabis Seltzer & Soda Line
With varied SKUs for CP/CM business, plus a quickly growing in-house brand of its own, this cannabis-infused beverage producer found that shrink sleeve labeling is the right solution for just about any and all form factors, whether glass, PET, or cans.
May 19th, 2020
This robot picks freshly printed cans six at a time from the vacuum conveyor discharge and places them on the infeed conveyor of the curing oven.
Breakthrough in Direct Digital Can Printing
Tonejet’s electrostatic drop-on-demand can printing technology has taken some time to mature since it first burst onto the scene. That makes this SoluCan installation awfully interesting.
May 14th, 2020
Img 1502
Huhtamäki Decreases Plate Production Time with Flint Group Equipment
When Huhtamäki’s existing plate making equipment was reaching the end of its life cycle, it invested in a Flint Group plate making solution.
May 12th, 2020
Cropped Colordyne Corporate Logo
Colordyne Launches New Corporate Division and Website
Colordyne celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching a new division and website focused on print engine development and innovation.
May 6th, 2020
An impressive example of what THIMM has been able to produce thanks to its digital capabilities is this package for a Danone Activia campaign executed in the Czech Republic.
Packaging Converters are Digging Digital
From a new approach to metallization to nanographic printing to digital laser scoring and cutting of printed corrugated sheet, converters agree that digital is the future.
May 4th, 2020
Hood Opened With Logo No Shadow 768x432
Single-pass Inkjet Print Engine
The 2800 Series AP–Retrofit from Colordyne is a compact, single-pass print engine that can be retrofitted onto existing analog equipment.
May 1st, 2020
Sales and Marketing Head Andy Staib, President Tom Staib, and TJ Staib, VP of Packaging and a fifth-generation Staib at DWS, are excited about the opportunities presented by the MPS EF SYMJET powered by Domino hybrid press.
Hybrid Digital for Craft Brewers and More
This fourth-generation supplier of custom labels helped push the makers of digital ink-jet systems until the right machines and the right inks became marketplace realities.
Apr 30th, 2020
Amac Asl 300 Shrink Labeler
Shrink Labeler Offers Sturdy, Intelligent Operation
Streamlined design with as few moving parts as possible simplifies changeover and maintenance
Apr 28th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Worry-Free Coding is currently offered with the Videojet 1860 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer (shown).
Videojet Introduces its Worry-Free Coding Service
Videojet Technologies introduces Worry-Free Coding, a new monthly service designed to enhance coding performance while reducing operational stress for manufacturers.
Apr 16th, 2020
Leibinger Cij Jet2
IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger
IIMAK announces its partnership with Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems. IIMAK is now a distributor of the full line of Leibinger's JET continuous inkjet printers.
Apr 16th, 2020
All four folding cartons shown here were printed on the Landa S10 and then creased and cut on the Highcon Beam, and the run lengths ranged from 2,000 to 10,000 units.
A First in All-Digital Package Converting
This Texas converter is the first in North America to commercially operate a nanographic press for packaging. Just as impressive, carton creasing and cutting are digital, too.
Apr 6th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Lx600 Angle Black Toast Coffee[1]
Color Label Printer
Primera Technology launches the LX600 desktop color label printer that can print a 4 in. x 3 in. (101.6 mm x 76.2 mm) label with 50% coverage in less than 6 sec.
Mar 24th, 2020
Cl4 Nx Plus Std Label Large
Thermal Industrial Printer
Sato’s CL4NX Plus printer is equipped with a micro label print mode for greater print precision and prints 16% faster than other industrial printers.
Mar 3rd, 2020
More in Coding, printing & labeling
CT4-LX
Mini Label Printer
Sato launches the CT4-LX smart mini label printer equipped with a color touch panel LCD for intuitive operation. Unit is easy-to-use for operators of all range of expertise.
Feb 24th, 2020
Sq 50 F Laser Metal 5e46bfaf54e2c
Fiber Laser Marking System
Squid Ink introduces the SQ-50F fiber laser marking system designed for high-speed food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other primary coding applications.
Feb 21st, 2020
The durable PV3
New Mobile 3-inch Thermal Printer
SATO America added to its mobile thermal printer line up the durable PV3, a mobile 3-inch thermal printer, featuring innovative solutions for mobile printing.
Feb 20th, 2020
Butterfly Effect cannabis flower is packaged in an aluminum can with a child-resistant reclosable cap.
Integrated Labeling Strategy Helps Cannabis Company Grow
Medical marijuana startup Grow Ohio employs a combination of label software, printing systems, and label materials to meet compliance regulations and branding for six different packaging formats.
Feb 10th, 2020
D43 model
Print and Apply Labeling Systems
Matthews Marking Systems launches the MPERIA A-Series of print and apply labeling systems.
Feb 5th, 2020
2019 Oct14 3730 Web[1]
Color Label Printer/Cutter
Primera Technology launches the LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter that combines high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting.
Jan 29th, 2020
Nilpeter Fa
Catapult Print Enhances Onsite Capabilities
Catapult Print added a third Nilpeter FA press and an Advanced Vision Technology (AVT) inspection system to its printing presses and finishing equipment to enhance its onsite capabilities.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
CoPilot Max ink-jet printer
Ink-Jet Printer
Squid Ink introduces the CoPilot Max ink-jet printer now available with solvent capability to print on non-porous surfaces.
Jan 16th, 2020
Matthews Marking Mas Spot 1024x256
Matthews Marking Systems to Showcase New Product Line
Matthews Marking Systems, a global supplier of marking and coding systems, will showcase multiple methods of package printing at WestPack 2020.
Jan 8th, 2020
Lee Metters, Group Business Development Director at Domino Printing Sciences
The Evolution of Digital Inkjet Labels
Variable data and personalization are just the tip of the digital print iceberg, as new developments alter purchasing, production and supply chain in the market.
Jan 6th, 2020
Key stakeholders celebrate the prospect of having an HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press operating soon at Taiwan&apos;s TCI Co. Ltd.
Bring package printing in-house?
TCI Co. Ltd, a global provider of health food and skincare products, is adopting HP Indigo digital printing to expand packaging production with a more flexible, customizable, and sustainable solution for its worldwide brand customers.
Dec 17th, 2019