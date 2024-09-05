Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Illinois Bans Small Plastic Hotel Toiletries Like Shampoo

A new law will make Illinois hotels eliminate small plastic bottles for shampoo and other care products, replacing them with refillable containers.

Sean Riley
Sep 5, 2024
  • Illinois to outlaw small plastic toiletries in hotels under a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.
  • After an initial warning, non-compliant hotels will face fines of up to $1,500. 
  • Washington, New York, and California have implemented similar bans.


Illinois will soon outlaw small plastic toiletries in hotels under a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law requires hotels with over 50 rooms to stop offering single-use plastic bottles for shampoo, mouthwash, and other products by July 1, 2025, while smaller hotels will have until January 1, 2026.

The Small Plastic Bottle Act states that personal-care products include shampoo, hair conditioner, and bath soap intended for use in the shower and defines a small, single-use bottle as one under 6 ounces that is not intended for re-use.

After an initial warning, non-compliant hotels will face fines of up to $1,500. The state joins others like Washington, New York, and California in implementing similar bans.

The Illinois General Assembly had presented a bill that would have banned the use of Styrofoam containers, but instead, a partial ban that applies only to state facilities and agencies passed.

