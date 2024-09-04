McDonald's Eliminates Plastic Lid from McFlurry Packaging

McDonald’s is continuing its redesign of McFlurry packaging as one year after ditching its large plastic spoon, it is now phasing out the plastic McFlurry cup lid. Calling it a step up in its commitment to sustainability, both the new Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup, which will help reduce waste and advance McDonald’s goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.

“Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, SVP, Chief Impact Officer of North America for McDonald's. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

In 2018, McDonald's committed to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. By 2021, the company began replacing some of its plastic Happy Meal toys with 3-D paper-based toys that customers can assemble themselves.

The four-flap cups are currently available in several other international markets like Canada and Indonesia.