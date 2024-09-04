Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
McDonald's Eliminates Plastic Lid from McFlurry Packaging

One year after ditching its large plastic spoon for a smaller alternative, McDonald's is now phasing out the plastic McFlurry cup lid.

Sean Riley
Sep 4, 2024
Mc Flurry Mini Hero Hero Desktop

McDonald’s is continuing its redesign of McFlurry packaging as one year after ditching its large plastic spoon, it is now phasing out the plastic McFlurry cup lid. Calling it a step up in its commitment to sustainability, both the new Mini and Regular McFlurry will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup, which will help reduce waste and advance McDonald’s goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.

“Packaging updates like this matter,” said Michael Gonda, SVP, Chief Impact Officer of North America for McDonald's. “Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

In 2018, McDonald's committed to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. By 2021, the company began replacing some of its plastic Happy Meal toys with 3-D paper-based toys that customers can assemble themselves.

The four-flap cups are currently available in several other international markets like Canada and Indonesia. 

McDonald's
Pack Expo Big
PMMI News
Boundless Educational Opportunities Available at PACK EXPO International 2024
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 150 free educational sessions, engage with industry experts, and experience new show features that offer the latest strategies and innovations shaping the future of packaging and processing.
Lloyd Ferguson, founding partner, Packaging World
PMMI News
Remembering PW's Founding Partner Lloyd Ferguson
AI models will improve their outputs as they process more data through operator interaction, boosting benefits over time.
Digital Transformation
PMMI Report: The Top Three Impacts of AI on Packaging Operations
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Media Registration Now Open for PACK EXPO International 2024 in Chicago
Pic 01 The Steriline Rvfcm11 S Filling And Stoppering Station
Robotic Vial Filling and Capping Machine
Steriline's RVFCM11-S, designed for cell and gene therapy applications, offers exceptional sterility, efficiency, and compliance with industry standards in a compact footprint.
