Panasonic Introduces Paper-Based Packaging for Batteries

The Australia-based initiative is expected to eliminate approximately 500 kg of plastic annually, save over 36,000 square meters of paper, and cut CO2 emissions by around 1,450 kg of CO2e each year across Australia and New Zealand.

Aug 29, 2024
Panasonic Energy, a subsidiary of Panasonic Group, is launching new paper-based packaging for its consumer batteries in Australia, reducing plastic use by a reported 75%. This initiative is expected to eliminate approximately 500 kg of plastic annually, save over 36,000 square meters of paper, and cut CO2 emissions by around 1,450 kg of CO2e each year across Australia and New Zealand. The packaging, available since June for two and four-pack Panasonic Alkaline batteries, uses more than 70% recycled paper content and reduces overall paper use by over 30%. This move aligns with the rising demand for sustainable products and government initiatives to phase out single-use plastics. The company highlighted its leadership in environmental action and its commitment to offering sustainable packaging solutions. This initiative supports Panasonic’s membership with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO) and responds to consumer concerns about excess packaging. It is part of Panasonic Energy’s broader efforts to reduce energy consumption, use renewable energy sources, and implement carbon offsets. 

