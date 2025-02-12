Bettaway Finds Right Place, Right Time for Repacking

Bettaway's cartoner was built to handle various configurations, such as 24-, 18-, 15-, or sixpacks.

Bettaway Supply Chain Services is a name synonymous with growth.

The Vaccaro family founded the company in 1960 as a soda business in Brooklyn, bottling its own brand in glass bottles distributed in plastic crates. By the late 1970s, the family stayed in the beverage industry but pivoted away from manufacturing to beverage logistics and distribution, acquiring a fleet of trucks.

By the 1990s, Bettaway expanded yet again, offering national third-party logistics and a national pallet program for brands (see below).

In 2020, the New Jersey-based company had already added supply chain consulting, a new distribution center, e-commerce fulfillment, and a 300,000-sq.-ft. mega plant in Edison, N.J. As it expanded its services and capacities, it never lost its connections to the beverage industry, with clients including Snapple, Monster Energy, and Nestlé.

Bettaway’s next move came in 2021 when it ventured into variety packing—a logical progression given its strategic location near major ports in South Plainfield, N.J.

“We saw that in order to become more valuable to our customers, there was a need for warehousing and repacking,” says John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway and son of the company’s founder. “Most of our customers do repacking, and with our location in the Northeast, there’s a large consumer market around us, so it was the right spot.”

A value-added solution

While warehousing alone can be unsustainable due to its costs, Bettaway wanted to take a value-added services approach, offering a compelling reason for customers to store products in its warehouse.

“No one wants to pay for warehousing—customers want to be in and out as quickly as possible,” says Vaccaro.

Infinity Photography Inc. To add value, Bettaway introduced repackaging and variety packing to its portfolio. Not only did this diversify its offerings, but it also strengthened relationships with clients.

“We wanted to provide more services to our long-term customers so that we would be more integrated and ‘sticky’ with them,” Vaccaro says.

The move also made sense for Bettaway’s operations and strategy.