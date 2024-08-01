Taking Your First Steps in Sustainability

‘If your company is not thinking about sustainability, it is likely that your next customer is, so you need to be prepared.’

Jerry Thompson
Aug 1, 2024
Getting Started in Sustainability
It can be confusing for brands and contract packagers to know where to start with sustainability.

Summer is upon us once again! I am excited to embark on my second year as president of CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers.

During the year ahead, I look forward to enhancing CPA’s ability to support our members in their sustainability efforts. Climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, seems to be causing erratic weather patterns. This spring alone, we have witnessed unprecedented news of weather-induced floods worldwide and an increase in tornadoes.

The number of environmentally conscious consumers is growing. If your company is not thinking about sustainability, it is likely that your next customer is, so you need to be prepared. The word “sustainability” seems to come up on the job daily.

The very first step

Where should a business begin? First, schedule a meeting with your customers. Have a candid discussion about their sustainability goals. What are their customers looking for? For example, are they aiming to reduce packaging materials? More recyclability? Have they conducted a comprehensive assessment of their current packaging materials, manufacturing processes, and supply chain practices to identify areas for improvement? Have they measured the environmental impact of their existing practices, such as carbon footprint, water usage, and waste generation?

Next, meet with your team to share the findings from these discussions. Starting this journey can be overwhelming, and you might feel discouraged. How do you stay motivated in your own sustainability efforts? It might be best to develop a series of goals.

One of my own goals was to create my company’s sustainability report. The report contains our company goals, concerns and how we educate and motivate our employees regarding the environment. We started with recycling; it sounds simple, but we needed to remind employees that waste generated was not just during production, but also during personal breaks and lunchtime. Every effort goes towards our larger goal.

Look at the big picture

Also, look at the bigger picture. When developing our report, we also examined waste on the production line and discovered that simple and repetitive waste adds up! We analyzed the waste generated from using a 4-gram polypropylene (PP) bag based on consumption reports from our Nulogy software.

This seemingly insignificant PP bag resulted in over 31,000 pounds of waste by the end of the year. After this discovery, we are now working with a company that uses a process called pyrolysis to convert these bags back into biodiesel fuel. If each company made a move like this, imagine the collective contribution to waste reduction we could make.

Businesses are at the forefront of driving substantial change toward sustainability. Responsible practices will not only benefit the environment but also improve your company’s reputation and profitability. Even small steps toward sustainability are steps in the right direction.

Jerry Thompson is president of Combined Technologies, Inc., and president of CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers.

Companies in this article
Combined Technologies Inc. (CTI)
Related Stories
Taking AI to the next level.jpg
Contract packaging
Expert Tips on Taking AI into Plant Operations
MSW's pouching line
Contract packaging
Pouch Machine Pays Off for MSW Packaging
Robby Martin, Engineering Specialist, Bush Brothers & Company
Contract packaging
Five Questions To Answer With New Automation Projects
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
As companies across packaging and processing sectors place investments in Mexico, the country may see an increase in packaging machinery demand.
Consumer packaged goods
Investment Announcements in Mexico Poised to Boost Packaging Machinery Demand
CPG Companies including Unilever, Heineken, Merck, and more have major investment plans for the Mexican market, signaling a potential rise in packaging machinery demand ahead.
Getting Started in Sustainability
Contract packaging
Taking Your First Steps in Sustainability
A new snack bag for PepsiCo Europe’s Walkers Sunbites chip brand in the U.K. and Ireland is made from 50% recycled content from chemical recycling technology.
Recycling
PepsiCo’s Sunbites Bag Uses 50% Chemically Recycled Content
Lehnen leveraged the CP3918 multi-touch Control Panel to provide the ProFill system with an elegant and user-friendly operator interface.
Controls & Machine Components
Future-Proof Controls are Key when Custom Equipment Goes Standard
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.
Read More
Special Report: Track & Trace
Products
Case Sealer Supertaper 1a Resized
Automatic Case Sealer
OK International's redesigned Supertaper 1A has enhanced features and reliability for efficient and user-friendly case sealing.
Automated Continuous Rotary Medical Band Sealer
Labeling System with Intelligent Motion Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in packaging & processing 2024
Women in packaging & processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »