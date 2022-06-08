Philipp Lenz Promoted to Technical Service Coordinator for SOMIC Packaging

A 15-year industry veteran, Lenz will serve as the technical advisor to customers with 24/7 online response for all troubleshooting and technical related questions.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

SOMIC Packaging, Inc.
Jun 8th, 2022
Somic Philipp Lenz

In addition to providing support for the field service team, he also will schedule and support new machine installations and retrofits.

A native of Germany, Lenz completed a 3-1/2 year apprenticeship program before his first job where he created PLC code and HIM solutions for customers. In 2015, he joined KOCH Packaging Systems as a Senior Service Engineer, and the company transferred him less than a year later to its U.S. headquarters in New Jersey.

“It was always my dream to work and live in the United States, and it was definitely the right decision,” remarked Lenz. “Working and living here at first was indeed a challenge, even though I spoke English as a second language. But it opened up a completely new horizon for me.”

Lenz learned about SOMIC machinery while working on a project for KOCH in 2018. A year later, he was hired by SOMIC as a Senior Service Engineer. He excelled in the position, and before earning his promotion Lenz had led the design and installation of more than 120 customized machines with food and healthcare customers.

“I work with the SOMIC engineering team in Germany on a daily basis. We have design reviews, continuous improvement processes, and meetings to determine the perfect solution for our customers,” he said. “The most important thing is to have the customer on your side. Full customer satisfaction is the highest priority in the service business and I think we’ve established great relationships with them.”


