Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.

Fahrenkrug has 30 years of experience with the company and has held many roles including controls engineer, technical support engineer, and manager of technical support. With his extensive knowledge and experience working with customers, technicians, and engineering, he will provide leadership for the training program. He holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

Barnett’s area of responsibility will include Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North & South Carolina, and Puerto Rico.

He brings over 30 years of B2B experience to the team, with several years in the packaging and processing industries with companies such as Tetra Pak and Rodem.

Barnett comments, “I am excited to be a part of the Pactiv Evergreen Filling Equipment Division team. We are willing to do whatever is necessary to support our customers. I am looking forward to personally meeting our customers and building on the strong relationships we have in the industry.”



