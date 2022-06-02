Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.

Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Pactiv Corporation
Jun 2nd, 2022

Fahrenkrug has 30 years of experience with the company and has held many roles including controls engineer, technical support engineer, and manager of technical support. With his extensive knowledge and experience working with customers, technicians, and engineering, he will provide leadership for the training program. He holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

Barnett’s area of responsibility will include Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North & South Carolina, and Puerto Rico.Tim BarnettTim Barnett

He brings over 30 years of B2B experience to the team, with several years in the packaging and processing industries with companies such as Tetra Pak and Rodem.

Barnett comments, “I am excited to be a part of the Pactiv Evergreen Filling Equipment Division team. We are willing to do whatever is necessary to support our customers. I am looking forward to personally meeting our customers and building on the strong relationships we have in the industry.”


Companies in this article
Pactiv Corporation
Pw Title 2
Copacker Provides Opportunity for Adults with Disabilities
Nonprofit Copacker provides secondary packaging services and offers employment opportunities to adults with disabilities.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Tom Fahrenkrug
Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.
Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.
Jun 2nd, 2022
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo
Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group
Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.
Jun 1st, 2022
Scott Butler
Jones Family of Companies Welcomes Scott Butler as COO
As it continues to move forward to grow and improve its operations while strengthening its position as a nonwoven manufacturing leader, the Jones Family of Companies re-hired Scott Butler as Chief Operating Officer.
May 24th, 2022
Cfo Press Release 05 2022 (1) 1
Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer
Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise.
May 18th, 2022
Labor Decrease
Great Resignation Driving Employee Poaching
It’s a buyer’s market for job seekers as 81,000 left manufacturing from Aug. 2020 through Aug. 2021. Manufacturers are climbing over each other to poach workers to meet increases in production.
May 12th, 2022
Steel Toes and Stilettos
unPACKed with OEM Podcast: Femininity in Manufacturing
Listen as Stephanie Neil outlines the challenges for women in manufacturing with “Steel Toes and Stilettos” authors Kathy Miller and Shannon Karels.
May 11th, 2022
Neither gas prices nor inflation, rising interest rates nor global conflict, will deter financially well-situated Americans from spending their way through the new Roaring 20s.
Economist: Improving Supply Chain, Easing Demand, Let Packaging Machine OEMs Catch Up
ITR economists forecast a soft landing—not a recession—in coming months as consumers ease out of the pandemic and the revved-up stimulus-era economy fades. This will allow the supply chain to recalibrate and packaging machine OEMs to catch up on orders.
May 9th, 2022
Untitled
Shannon Few Named Vice President and General Manager of The Packaging School
In this newly created position, Few will be responsible for driving profitable growth and overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations.
May 6th, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Allison Lin, Global VP of Packaging Sustainability Mars, Inc.
Mars’s Allison Lin Champions Women in Packaging
Mars, Inc. Global VP of Packaging Sustainability Allison Lin shares her journey in the packaging industry, providing advice to other women seeking a career in the field, and shares Mars’s efforts to enhance inclusiveness in the workforce.
May 4th, 2022
Scott Beamer
TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles
TricorBraun named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
May 2nd, 2022
Pw Cover
Women Drive Innovations in Sustainable Packaging, Digital Printing
A recent issue of Packaging World magazine covers sustainable packaging innovations from Mars, Aveda, and Brita Water and new direct-to-shape digital can printing—all led by women.
Apr 29th, 2022
Sergio Carrillo Material Transfer
Sergio Carrillo Named Director of Sales for Material Transfer & Storage
In this role, Carrillo will be responsible for sales team leadership, strategic business planning and process oversite, and new market identification and development.
Apr 29th, 2022
From left, Stephanie Neil, OEM; Tony Vandenoever, Pepsi; Tom Heaslip, Colgate-Palmolive (retired); and Herb Dutra, ACH.
LIVE from the ELC: CPGs Lean on OEMs to Help Navigate Sustainability, Workforce
A panel of packaging pros from Pepsi, Colgate, and ACH were asked how they’re tackling today’s challenges. Topping the list was earlier and more robust OEM participation, both in new sustainability projects and in selecting automation to replace labor.
Apr 28th, 2022
Dorsey, Jason Headshot
LIVE from ELC: The Millennial Mindset on Money, Career, Communication, and Benefits
Generational researcher Jason Dorsey explains the culture shift happening as Millennials move into management roles.
Apr 27th, 2022
Formulated Solutions Vp Michelle Kiernan
Formulated Solutions Names Michelle Kiernan VP, Supply Chain/Customer Service
In her new role, Kiernan’s core focus is optimizing the process flow from order entry to delivery while ensuring complete satisfaction for Formulated Solutions’ brand partners.
Apr 26th, 2022
Paul Kling Pr
Paul Kling Named Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Soft Robotics
Kling will lead all Soft Robotics' sales and marketing strategies globally.
Apr 25th, 2022
Sarah Cordes (left) is the Clemson University Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science, and Harry Tsang (right) is the Clemson University nominee for the Packaging World Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science.
Clemson Announces 2022 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners
From Clemson University comes news about two Spring 2022 awards. Sarah Cordes was named the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner, and Harry Tsang was the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior nominee.
Apr 21st, 2022
Will Ford has joined the Formulated Solutions team as Vice President of Operations.
Formulated Solutions Appoints William Ford as Vice President of Operations
As Vice President of Operations, Will’s core focus is optimizing the performance of the Formulated Solutions Compounding and Filling Value Streams.
Apr 19th, 2022
More in Workforce
Jason Pic
Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX
Effective immediately, Santamaria will replace Larry Goldstein who will be retiring.
Apr 12th, 2022
Guidewheel Dashboard March2022
Digital Transformation of the Industrial Workforce
The tools that help Pretium Packaging, Covestro, and J.M. Smucker Company tap into and transfer tribal knowledge on the factory floor.
Apr 12th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor, Packaging World
Clearing Out the Notebook
After two years of all-virtual conferences and exceedingly rare travel, it seems (to me at least) like the dam has broken almost overnight.
Apr 7th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
The FlexPrep portion-dispensing device is in action here in a foodservice setting. It uses pouches (inset image) with two coextruded transparent films (A) to form the pouch body, and a blue spout (B) for pressure-based dispensing.
Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s
Rigid containers for back-of-house condiment applications in McDonald’s foodservice settings were wasteful and bulky to store. So, the fast-food giant and its suppliers teamed up to invent a flexible packaging-based applicator solution.
Mar 24th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones Named President and CEO of Bastian Solutions
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, promoted Aaron Jones from President to President and CEO effective April 1, 2022.
Mar 18th, 2022