Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group

Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.

BEUMER Group
Jun 1st, 2022
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo

Dr. Beumer will remain a member of the Management Board until the end of the year and then move to the Advisory Board.

“We are very pleased that we were able to gain such an expert for this position,” says Dr. Beumer. “With his hands-on style, he’s an ideal match for our company and us.” Hausladen adds, “The Beumer Group is a very modern, dynamic and innovative company. I can contribute all my strength and expertise here. I’m very much looking forward to my new role.”

Hausladen has a university degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as an MBA and has held management positions with well-known intralogistics providers, both nationally and internationally before. He has served on the Management Board of Beumer Group since October 2020.

BEUMER Group
Jun 1st, 2022
Scott Butler
Jones Family of Companies Welcomes Scott Butler as COO
As it continues to move forward to grow and improve its operations while strengthening its position as a nonwoven manufacturing leader, the Jones Family of Companies re-hired Scott Butler as Chief Operating Officer.
May 24th, 2022
Cfo Press Release 05 2022 (1) 1
Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer
Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise.
May 18th, 2022
Labor Decrease
Great Resignation Driving Employee Poaching
It’s a buyer’s market for job seekers as 81,000 left manufacturing from Aug. 2020 through Aug. 2021. Manufacturers are climbing over each other to poach workers to meet increases in production.
May 12th, 2022
Steel Toes and Stilettos
unPACKed with OEM Podcast: Femininity in Manufacturing
Listen as Stephanie Neil outlines the challenges for women in manufacturing with “Steel Toes and Stilettos” authors Kathy Miller and Shannon Karels.
May 11th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Untitled
Shannon Few Named Vice President and General Manager of The Packaging School
In this newly created position, Few will be responsible for driving profitable growth and overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations.
May 6th, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Allison Lin, Global VP of Packaging Sustainability Mars, Inc.
Mars’s Allison Lin Champions Women in Packaging
Mars, Inc. Global VP of Packaging Sustainability Allison Lin shares her journey in the packaging industry, providing advice to other women seeking a career in the field, and shares Mars’s efforts to enhance inclusiveness in the workforce.
May 4th, 2022
Scott Beamer
TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles
TricorBraun named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
May 2nd, 2022
Pw Cover
Women Drive Innovations in Sustainable Packaging, Digital Printing
A recent issue of Packaging World magazine covers sustainable packaging innovations from Mars, Aveda, and Brita Water and new direct-to-shape digital can printing—all led by women.
Apr 29th, 2022
From left, Stephanie Neil, OEM; Tony Vandenoever, Pepsi; Tom Heaslip, Colgate-Palmolive (retired); and Herb Dutra, ACH.
LIVE from the ELC: CPGs Lean on OEMs to Help Navigate Sustainability, Workforce
A panel of packaging pros from Pepsi, Colgate, and ACH were asked how they’re tackling today’s challenges. Topping the list was earlier and more robust OEM participation, both in new sustainability projects and in selecting automation to replace labor.
Apr 28th, 2022
Dorsey, Jason Headshot
LIVE from ELC: The Millennial Mindset on Money, Career, Communication, and Benefits
Generational researcher Jason Dorsey explains the culture shift happening as Millennials move into management roles.
Apr 27th, 2022
Formulated Solutions Vp Michelle Kiernan
Formulated Solutions Names Michelle Kiernan VP, Supply Chain/Customer Service
In her new role, Kiernan’s core focus is optimizing the process flow from order entry to delivery while ensuring complete satisfaction for Formulated Solutions’ brand partners.
Apr 26th, 2022
Paul Kling Pr
Paul Kling Named Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Soft Robotics
Kling will lead all Soft Robotics' sales and marketing strategies globally.
Apr 25th, 2022
Sarah Cordes (left) is the Clemson University Robert Testin Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science, and Harry Tsang (right) is the Clemson University nominee for the Packaging World Outstanding Senior in Packaging Science.
Clemson Announces 2022 Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award Winners
From Clemson University comes news about two Spring 2022 awards. Sarah Cordes was named the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award winner, and Harry Tsang was the Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Senior nominee.
Apr 21st, 2022
Will Ford has joined the Formulated Solutions team as Vice President of Operations.
Formulated Solutions Appoints William Ford as Vice President of Operations
As Vice President of Operations, Will’s core focus is optimizing the performance of the Formulated Solutions Compounding and Filling Value Streams.
Apr 19th, 2022
Mariano Gonzalez
Mariano Gonzalez Named Director of Corporate Strategy for Smart Plastic
In his role, Gonzalez will help align the strategic vision across all fronts of the business, develop and institute a long-term strategic plan along with its shorter-term milestones, and design a methodology to prioritize growth opportunities.
Apr 13th, 2022
Jason Pic
Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX
Effective immediately, Santamaria will replace Larry Goldstein who will be retiring.
Apr 12th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor, Packaging World
Clearing Out the Notebook
After two years of all-virtual conferences and exceedingly rare travel, it seems (to me at least) like the dam has broken almost overnight.
Apr 7th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
The FlexPrep portion-dispensing device is in action here in a foodservice setting. It uses pouches (inset image) with two coextruded transparent films (A) to form the pouch body, and a blue spout (B) for pressure-based dispensing.
Flexible Pouches Replace Rigid Containers at McDonald’s
Rigid containers for back-of-house condiment applications in McDonald’s foodservice settings were wasteful and bulky to store. So, the fast-food giant and its suppliers teamed up to invent a flexible packaging-based applicator solution.
Mar 24th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones Named President and CEO of Bastian Solutions
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, promoted Aaron Jones from President to President and CEO effective April 1, 2022.
Mar 18th, 2022
Carl Roeder
Cama North America Adds Carl Roeder and Amber Griggs to its Sales Force
Carl Roeder, Northwest Regional Sales Manager, and Amber Griggs, Southwest Regional Sales Manager will assist customers in their respective regions with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.
Mar 18th, 2022
Somic Ken Williams
SOMIC Packaging Hires Ken Williams as Service and After Sales Manager
Williams will be responsible for all machine installations and managing the Service team that is being expanded, he reports to CEO Peter Fox.
Mar 17th, 2022