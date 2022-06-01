Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group

Dr. Beumer will remain a member of the Management Board until the end of the year and then move to the Advisory Board.

“We are very pleased that we were able to gain such an expert for this position,” says Dr. Beumer. “With his hands-on style, he’s an ideal match for our company and us.” Hausladen adds, “The Beumer Group is a very modern, dynamic and innovative company. I can contribute all my strength and expertise here. I’m very much looking forward to my new role.”

Hausladen has a university degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as an MBA and has held management positions with well-known intralogistics providers, both nationally and internationally before. He has served on the Management Board of Beumer Group since October 2020.