Patrick Krieger Promoted to Vice President for Sustainability for PLASTICS

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) promoted Patrick Krieger to the newly created role of Vice President for Sustainability.

Plastics Industry Association
Jan 31st, 2022
Patrick Krieger

“As an industry, we intend to be all-in on sustainability, helping to lead the way toward a truly circular economy. Patrick will play an essential role on that journey,” said Tony Radoszewski, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “Patrick’s stellar performance as Senior Director for Materials and Sustainability, which included important work with our Recycling and other Material Supplier committees, made him the obvious choice to lead our sustainability efforts.”

Krieger’s accomplishments to date include significant roles in guiding New End Market Opportunities (NEMO) projects for PLASTICS, as well as contributing to the growth of Operation Clean Sweep, a program in which companies dedicate themselves to measures aimed at preventing the release of resin into the marine environment. He is also responsible for the creation of Bioplastics Week, a successful online event geared toward educating both industry and consumer audiences about biobased plastic materials. Bioplastics Week gave rise to Plastics Recycling Week in 2021, another popular event that PLASTICS intends to grow this year.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of working with our members to promote and improve the sustainability of the plastics industry," said Krieger. “Improving recycling and recycling infrastructure, renewable feedstocks, or addressing the problem of marine debris – we are just getting started.”

Krieger also organizes PLASTICS’ Re|Focus Recycling and Sustainability Summit, a multi-day conference during which industry professionals hear from expert speakers and their peers on solutions that will improve their sustainability efforts. A key feature of the Summit is the annual Sustainability Innovation Award competition, in which companies from both inside and outside the organization can showcase their efforts to contribute in the areas of recycling and sustainability.

Beginning his career at PLASTICS in 2015 as Assistant Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs, Krieger became Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs in 2018, and then Senior Director for Materials and Sustainability in 2020. Before joining PLASTICS, Krieger served as Regulatory Affairs Manager for the Animal Health Institute. He is a 2007 graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Leadership and Development.


