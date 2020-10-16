mk North America, Inc. Appoints New Sales and Business Development Manager, North America

mk North America, Inc. has named Gene Shaw as the company’s sales and business development manager, North America. Shaw has more than 25 years of sales management and business development experience in the material handling and packaging industries. In his new position, he will be responsible for maintaining and growing mk’s customer base and expanding the company’s sales network across North America.

Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration open now!



