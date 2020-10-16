mk North America, Inc. Appoints New Sales and Business Development Manager, North America

Eugene (Gene) Shaw will oversee the expansion of the company’s sales network across North America.

Morgan Smith
Oct 16th, 2020
Gene Shaw, Mk North America Sales & Business Development Manager

mk North America, Inc. has named Gene Shaw as the company’s sales and business development manager, North America. Shaw has more than 25 years of sales management and business development experience in the material handling and packaging industries. In his new position, he will be responsible for maintaining and growing mk’s customer base and expanding the company’s sales network across North America.

Oct 16th, 2020
Bi Automation
Workforce Education is Vital to Support Growing Robotics Market
As the use of industrial robots grows globally, so too does the need for education systems that can provide the right skills necessary to work on robots and intelligent automation systems.
Oct 16th, 2020
John Inks
Spartech Announces Chief Executive Officer
Spartech promoted John Inks to Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Spartech.
Oct 15th, 2020
Ita Emblem
PMMI Receives DoC Market Development Cooperator Program Award
The partnership funding creates or sustains packaging and processing jobs by increasing or maintaining the export of American goods.
Oct 12th, 2020
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Brenda Chamulak Named President, Tekni-Plex Packaging Products
Brenda Chamulak joined Tekni-Plex as president of its newly created Packaging Products division that includes Action Technology, Tekni-Films, Tri-Seal, Flexible Healthcare Packaging, and Dolco Packaging businesses within Tekni-Plex.
Oct 12th, 2020
Rtrevino
BPA Hires Sales Manager for Mexico
Rosalbina Treviño was hired as Sales Manager, Mexico for BluePrint Automation (BPA).
Oct 9th, 2020
Heather Spitler
BW Integrated Systems Announces Vice President of Culture and People Development
Heather Spitler was promoted to Vice President of Culture and People Development (CPD) for BW Integrated Systems. She will focus on creating harmony between people and performance.
Oct 8th, 2020
D Harmann
Spee-Dee Announces Sales Application Manager
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery promoted Danny Harmann to Sales Applications Manager. He will oversee customer sales to ensure filling and checkweighing solutions meet specific application needs.
Oct 8th, 2020
Fritz Yambrach, San Jose State University
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Fritz Yambrach of San Jose State University
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. Fritz Yambrach's dedicated his live to ongoing service as an educator, program builder, and packaging innovator.
Oct 1st, 2020
Paul Singh, Michigan State University
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Paul Singh of Michigan State University
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. The cornerstone of Paul Singh’s career at MSU has been his focus on education.
Oct 1st, 2020
Pat Reynolds, VP/Editor Emeritus, Packaging World
Honoring Hall of Fame Careers: Pat Reynolds of Packaging World Magazine
Now on a biennial cadence, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is inducting four new members into its ranks in 2020. Pat Reynolds, longtime Editor of Packaging World, reflects on decades of reporting on ever-evolving packaging.
Oct 1st, 2020
From left to right: Pat Reynolds, Paul Singh, Fritz Yambrach, and Jane Chase.
Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Welcomes Four Members
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies announces the Class of 2020 Inductees.
Oct 1st, 2020
Horizon’s Tillson says the versatile Criterion CL-240 cartoner was enhanced with safety features, which allow its blind employees to successfully operate the machinery.
Custom Cartoner Helps Employ the Blind
As a non-profit with a mission to create jobs, automation can be a tricky proposition. But with a custom machine optimized to be easily used by legally blind operators, Horizon Industries struck a positive balance between labor and automation.
Sep 21st, 2020
Christopher Roy
Toray Plastics Announces New Appointments
Toray Plastics announced that Christopher Roy was appointed Executive Vice President, Matt Brown was appointed Vice President and General Manager, Lumirror Div., and Chris Nothnagle was appointed Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Lumirror Div.
Sep 21st, 2020
Jessica Bartlett
Spee-Dee Expands Sales Team
Jessica Bartlett was named Regional Sales Manager, Midwest, for Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery.
Sep 15th, 2020
Craig Francisco
RōBEX Names New President
Craig Francisco was named President of RōBEX. He will lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the company and its three business units: Automation & Robotics, Industrial Services and Annealing Lehr installation & maintenance for glassmakers.
Sep 11th, 2020
Kyle Chapman
Barry-Wehmiller Announces New Appointments
Kyle Chapman was promoted to President of Barry-Wehmiller and Michael Monarchi joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Aug 31st, 2020
Paul Cooke
Bosch Rexroth Announces Management Changes in North America
Paul Cooke, President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America, will retire on December 31, 2020 after 38 years with Bosch. His successor as of December 1, 2020, will be Greg Gumbs.
Aug 31st, 2020
Getty Images 1220078124
A Circular Problem: Labor Shortages and Expanded Manufacturing Automation
The continued issue of labor shortages in the manufacturing sector can also create problems for companies that want to expand automation in their operations. Can OEMs help?
Aug 28th, 2020
Ana Pryor
Schubert North America Appoints Director of Finance
Ana Pryor was appointed Director of Finance for Schubert North America.
Aug 17th, 2020
2020 Colbert student intern team l. to r.: (front) Erica Foust, Alexx Dreamer, Noah Hickey, Austin Lee, Caitlynn Durbin, (back) Jason Foster, Cody Cox, Vincent Gutermuth, Evan Price, Tylor Roberson.
Colbert Packaging Makes a Difference Employing and Mentoring Youth
Seven plus years ago, Tim Price, Vice President/General Manager of Colbert Packaging offered Kyle Kamerer Jr. a job performing general manufacturing labor. Today, he’s supervising a department at Colbert.
Aug 25th, 2020
Pmmi Foundation
PMMI Scholarships Bolster Future Workforce
PMMI Awards $16,000 in Scholarships to Packaging and Mechatronics Students
Aug 24th, 2020
Kivits1
WestRock Announces MPS Leadership Change
Marc Shore, president of WestRock’s Multi Packaging Solutions (MPS) business, decided to leave WestRock, effective August 17, 2020. Patrick Kivits has assumed the role of president, MPS since Shore’s departure.
Aug 20th, 2020
Jeff Schuch
Triangle Package Hires Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Triangle Package Machinery Co. hired Jeffrey Schuch as Regional Sales Manager—Southeast Region.
Aug 17th, 2020
Lloyd Kent1
Domino Welcomes Senior Sales Manager
Lloyd Kent joined Domino as Senior Sales Manager for Corrugated, Digital Printing North America.
Aug 13th, 2020
Butler Automatic Logo
Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO
Andrew Butler returns to Butler Automatic as CEO.
Aug 10th, 2020
Steve Lynn Durst North America1
Steve Lynn to Lead Durst Label and Packaging Division
Durst North America announced that Steve Lynn, Director and GM, New Markets, will lead the label and packaging division.
Aug 6th, 2020
Peter Sztehno
Hudson-Sharp Names Regional Sales Directors
Hudson-Sharp named Peter Sztehno and Scott Romenesko regional sales directors.
Aug 5th, 2020
Shane Govert1
Domino Welcomes New Product Manager
Shane Govert joined Domino as Product Manager, Digital Printing North America. He will be responsible for supporting the Label and Corrugated markets, as well as aftermarket.
Aug 5th, 2020
Pcmc Klimek1
PCMC Announces New Sales Engineer
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, announced that Brad Klimek joined the tissue sales team as a Sales Engineer.
Aug 4th, 2020
Jeane Schalm Ceo 230x300
InkJet, Inc. Promotes Jeane Schalm to CEO
InkJet, Inc. promoted Jeane Schalm to Chief Executive Officer. She will manage the overall direction of the business from operations to sales.
Aug 4th, 2020