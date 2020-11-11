PlastiCorr, the Brown Box Replacement, at PACK EXPO Connects

Sustainable box system is moisture resistant, improves safety and ergonomics, and has no extra thickness.

Melissa Griffen
Nov 11th, 2020
PlastiCorr is designed to have the same functionality as corrugated fiber boxes with enhanced features.
Orbis Corp. today introduced its PlastiCorr fully reusable all-plastic box for inbound packaging and finished goods packaging applications. PlastiCorr is a drop-in replacement for customers’ current brown boxes and most effective in closed supply chain loops–including inbound receiving and finished goods to co-pack. This system is designed to drive ROI for today’s CPGs.

PlastiCorr is designed to have the same functionality as corrugated fiber boxes with enhanced features. Integrating PlastiCorr into existing automation systems should be seamless, according to the company. The system is made to be reusable up to 70 times; is water and moisture resistant; has high-quality in-line screen printing; and has edges that seal to reduce potential harbor area for contaminants, improved safety and ergonomics. Enfold technology is used to return box flaps to the straight position after each use and the boxes don’t have any extra thickness for easy transition.

To view the full demo, click here.

Orbis Corp.
