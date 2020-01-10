Glenroy Inc. Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition

The membership allows Glenroy to expand its sustainable packaging portfolio with How2Recycle labeled store drop-off recyclable flexible packaging options.

“As a company solely focused on flexible packaging, we are excited to collaborate with the SPC’s How2Recycle program to clearly educate consumers on how to recycle our sustainable packaging,” says Steve Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing for Glenroy. “Our culture is rooted in environmental responsibility, and we strive to become more sustainable every day. Joining the How2Recycle program is another step we are taking to make a positive impact on our global environment.”

Glenroy considers environmental awareness and conservation a priority. The organization has a dedicated team of professionals researching and developing new ways to reduce the environmental impact of its already sustainable packaging portfolio. Adding store drop-off recyclable packaging products to their portfolio further expands the company’s sustainability initiative. Glenroy plans to utilize SPC’s How2Recycle label program on their new store drop-off recyclable products to highlight the sustainable benefits of the packaging and communicate step-by-step instructions to the consumer.

According to Evan Arnold, Glenroy’s director of product development and engineering, “With multiple layers, and components made from many different materials, flexible packaging can be complex. Helping consumers understand how to properly recycle our sustainable packaging reduces confusion and frustration, which can lead to less waste in our environment.”

