Pack Green Coalition Launches

The new sustainable packaging initiative will seek to replace unnecessary plastic from the food and beverage and packaging supply chains.

Pack Green Coalition
Jan 19th, 2022
Pgc Logo Whitebackground

Pack Green’s mission will focus on renewable and more sustainable alternatives, including paper and other bio-based solutions, with an emphasis on protective packaging and other short-term uses, such as food service items.

Consumers are more sensitive than ever to the impact of their purchasing choices on the environment, and the launch of Pack Green is a crucial step to meet consumers’ desire for a more sustainable option to plastics,” said James Asali, Pack Green’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pack Green will bring together like-minded organizations, companies, and individuals to raise awareness with consumers, retailers, brands, and policymakers on the opportunities to reduce plastic waste and to advocate for the use of renewable materials wherever feasible. Pack Green will work to bring solutions to the single-use plastics crisis, serve as a research hub to study data on packaging and short life-cycle materials, and engage federal, state, and local policymakers.

Last year in the U.S. alone, consumers received more than 20 billion packages,” said Asali. “Many of those packages contained unnecessary single-use plastic products—air pillows, bubble wrap, or Styrofoam—that can be easily replaced by renewable paper packaging. Whether it’s packaging, food service, or countless other single-use applications, there are solutions that exist today to reduce single-use plastic waste.

Pack Green currently counts Ranpak Holdings Corp., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, as a founding member, alongside a distinguished Board of Advisors with deep experience in environmental stewardship and renewable packaging:

• Myles Cohen – Former President of Pratt Recycling

• Scott Cassel – Founder and CEO, Product Stewardship Institute

• Missy Owens – Former Director of Government Relations, Federal and Diplomatic, at The Coca-Cola Company

• Ben Packard – Executive Director of EarthLab at the University of Washington and former vice president, Global Responsibility at Starbucks Coffee Company and Global Managing Director of Corporate Engagement at The Nature Conservancy

Pack Green is launching at a critical moment,” said David Murgio, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ranpak. “Goods are being shipped at unprecedented volumes. Stakeholders from the private sector and non-profits are all setting goals for improvement. Governments are looking at new regulations and ESG standards. We think Pack Green can be an important part of the solution.”


Companies in this article
Pack Green Coalition
Pgc Logo Whitebackground
Pack Green Coalition Launches
The new sustainable packaging initiative will seek to replace unnecessary plastic from the food and beverage and packaging supply chains.
Jan 19th, 2022
The four areas of focus for the programs within KiiP are: The Last 100 Yards, Aseptic Handling, Speeding Things Up, and Sustainability.
Kilmer Innovations in Packaging Tackles 'Wicked Problems' in Med Device Sterility
KiiP is an industry initiative ‘solving wicked problems in healthcare packaging.’ They’re gathering passionate team members to tackle nebulous topics, ultimately improving patient safety.
Jan 19th, 2022
Digital Watermark Pr Final Image
TIPA, Printpack, Digimarc Create Digital Watermark for Compostable Packaging
TIPA partnered with Printpack and Digimarc Corp. to create the first digital watermark for compostable packaging.
Jan 18th, 2022
Beverage manufacturers can find the right solutions for these challenges at PACK EXPO East (March 21-23, Philadelphia).
Four Drivers Changing the Beverage Industry
PACK EXPO East offers CPG solutions to the packaging and processing beverage challenges of functionality, sustainability, consumer health consciousness and convenience.
Jan 14th, 2022
Nexus Plant
Printpack Invests in Nexus Circular
Printpack's investment, part of a larger round of private funding, supports the commercial scale up of Nexus Circular's proprietary advanced recycling process.
Jan 12th, 2022
Sustainability Secrets from Tetra Pak & Compass Group USA
Tetra Pak and Compass Group Talk Sustainability
Listen as global packaging and processing heavyweights break down how brands develop on-pack messaging that appeals to consumers.
Jan 11th, 2022
Head Seymour
Sustainability Success Must Address the Entire Storybook
Over the past few years, the topic of sustainability as it relates to packaging has been expanding, developing, and becoming increasingly important.
Jan 11th, 2022
Pw Title Card
Global Minute: Packaging and Machinery Updates from the UK, Iraq, Spain, and Mexico
Packaging updates from around the globe; retailer-led sustainable packaging material directives, high-speed automated solutions, and paper can package design.
Jan 7th, 2022
Kellogg's trials paper liner bags
Kellogg's Tests Paper Cereal Liner, and Other Fiber-Based Plastic Replacements
See a few examples of paper or fiber-based packaging innovations from ThePackHub’s January Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Jan 8th, 2022
Laura Rowell
Packaging Industry Memorializes Laura Rowell, Elisabeth Comere
Jan 4th, 2022
Smithers
What Do You Think Sustainability in Food Packaging Will Look Like in 2040?
Smithers are undertaking a new study to map the long-term future landscape of sustainable food packaging.
Jan 4th, 2022
Sp 1221 Web
AMERIPEN: Packaging Policy Update & 2022 Outlook
Packaging World speaks with AMERIPEN Executive Director Dan Felton and the association’s Principal Lobbyist, Andy Hackman, of Serlin Haley, about current and future U.S. federal and state packaging policy.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2021 - #1: Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Check out this March 2021 article, topping our countdown, on a durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Jan 2nd, 2022
Paperboard
Top 2021 Video: Trend Toward Paperboard Can Handles Leaps From Craft Brew to Major Food/Bev Multipacks
What started as a craft brew trend toward paperboard replacing its plastic can handle multipacks is now being seen in brands like Coca-Cola and Heinz UK. Watch this 'Take Five with Packaging World' video to learn more.
May 7th, 2021
Among the new formats are a hexagonal paper tube for the Smarties Giant Tube, a multipack consisting of paper tubes held together with a label, a paper bag for small cartons of mini Smarties, and a stand-up pouch.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2021 - #3: Nestlé Achieves ‘Paperization’ of Confectionery Packaging
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Check out this March 2021 article, #3 on our countdown, on Nestlé's transition from plastic to paper on 419 SKUs of candy.
Dec 31st, 2021
The first fully sustainable board game.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2021 - #4: Hasbro Phases Out Plastics
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Check out this March 2021 article on how a major board game company will “bring sustainability to family game night.”
Dec 30th, 2021
Dove Refillable Deodorant 6 60009dbb75f58
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2021 - #7: Dove’s Sleek New Refillable Deodorant Pack
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Anne Marie Mohan's report on Dove's refillable stainless steel deodorant comes in at #7.
Dec 27th, 2021
Smarties
Nestlé and Mars Wrigley Roll Out Paper-Based Confectionery Packs Replacing Plastic Predecessors
Discover 2021's Top Video from Packaging World: Transitioning from plastic to paper for Nestlé’s Smarties brand candies required extensive R&D in new materials, new package designs, equipment compatibility, and recycling potential.
Jun 18th, 2021
Colgate-Palmolive is inviting European consumers to make toothbrushing part of their beauty ritual, with its new Elixir line of three toothpaste formulas in a striking PET package.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2021 - #8: Colgate Toothpaste in PET Ushers in a ‘Frictionless Future’
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Anne Marie Mohan's report on Colgate's waste-eliminating toothpaste tube tech checks in at #8.
Dec 26th, 2021
The Coca Cola Company has introduced its first-ever beverage bottle made from 100% plant-based plastic, excluding the cap and label, with a limited run of approximately 900 of the prototype bottles.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2021 - #9: Coca-Cola Unveils 100% Plant-Based PET Bottle, Ready to Scale
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Anne Marie Mohan's report on Coca-Cola's 100% plant-based bottle checks in at #9.
Dec 25th, 2021
More in Sustainability
Unilever’s Magnum ice cream brand is the first in the category to use recycled plastic in its packaging. In August 2020, it rolled out 7 million tubs made from 100% certified circular PP throughout Europe.
Counting Down the Top 10 articles of 2021 - #10: Magnum Tub First with Certified Circular Plastic
Based on online clicks and unique page views, we are counting down the Top 10 articles of 2021. Anne Marie Mohan's report on an ice cream application using advanced recycling comes in at #10.
Dec 24th, 2021
Consumers can use Blueland’s reusable steel Forever Tins to store their laundry tablets and laundry booster powder.
Blueland Adds to Plastic-Free Laundry Products Lineup
Further advancing its plastic-free packaging mission, non-toxic household cleaning products company Blueland introduces a laundry booster powder packed in a compostable pouch, with a reusable steel tin for storage.
Dec 20th, 2021
Pw Title
Advanced Recycling Yields Virgin-Quality Recycled Plastic; P&G on Board
Advanced recycling, a complementary new technology to mechanical recycling, uses otherwise hard-to-recycle materials to create virgin-quality plastic. Big brands like P&G are early adopters.
Dec 17th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 320229 20c191ae F082 46df B7b6 6557efc74a79 0
Syntegon Develops Paper-based Food Packaging as Part of Sustainable Packaging Project
As part of an EIT-funded project, Syntegon, together with partners from industry and research, is implementing the EIT project PACK4SENSE (Paper packaging for SENSitive foods) to develop a sustainable food packaging concept.
Dec 17th, 2021
Logo Nice Pak
Nice-Pak Joins Environmental Groups to Generate Understanding about Reforestation and Youth Education Efforts
Nice-Pak is partnering with American Forests and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s flagship education program, Project Learning Tree to further its commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and improved health impacts.
Dec 16th, 2021
CC Label EcoFloat
Recycling Focus: Sleeve Technology for Easier Recycling is Introduced for Dairy Cups
Dec 16th, 2021
Cwc Logo Web
Syngas: A Transformative Technology for Waste Circularity
Single-use plastics aren’t the problem; viewing mechanical recycling as the only solution is. The Consortium for Waste Circularity says advanced recycling waste-to-syngas technology has the potential to fundamentally transform waste handling.
Dec 15th, 2021
Cannabis Cover
Cannabis Comes of Age — Video Report and Interview
We have followed cannabis companies and OEMs supplying cannabis operations, but here is our first look at a material supplier’s journey.
Dec 10th, 2021
Laneige Wsm 21 Ad Product Cut 1
Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging
Amorepacific will use Eastman's Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* for its LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask product line.
Dec 9th, 2021
Brita Reusable Purified Water Bottles
Refill Revolution: Waterless Body Wash, Brita Reusable Purified Water Bottles, and Plastic Corrugate Substitute
See a few examples of reusable and refillable packaging innovations from ThePackHub’s December Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Dec 9th, 2021
Picture 1 Flat Map For Sliced Cheese
Recyclable Packaging for Sliced Food Products
Sealpac’s FlatMap® modified atmosphere packaging is designed for sliced products such as meat, dairy, and seafood. It allows products to be placed on a flat cardboard carrier made from bleached or unbleached fiber.
Dec 8th, 2021
Herbal Essences will be the first P&G brand to use Eastman Renew molecular-recycled plastic in its packaging.
P&G and Herbal Essences' PET Bottles Move to 50% Chemically Recycled PCR
Herbal Essences will be the first P&G brand to use Eastman Renew molecular-recycled plastic in its packaging.
Dec 7th, 2021