Morris Packaging Named Best Packaging Supplier for Sustainability

Morris Packaging offers sustainable, flexible packaging solutions, inventory and logistics management, brand services, and warehousing to companies across an array of industries. “We are known for creating sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions,” said Penny Steinwagner, Marketing Director.

PSC is committed to making a positive impact for pets, people, and the planet by connecting brands and retailers via shared values for making the world a better place. PSC is the only accreditation program in the pet industry that enables sustainably-focused businesses to verify and measure their impact in their communities and environments. Recently, PSC named 20 new pet brands as accredited brands. This accreditation requires the completion of a third-party global sustainability assessment and measurable annual improvement.

Morris Packaging was the first to be named Best-in-Packaging company by PSC.

“There is more to a business than creating and selling a product,” said a spokesperson for PSC. “Today’s businesses are charged with reducing their footprint on the world while increasing the positive impact they have on the communities where they do business.”