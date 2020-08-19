Klӧckner Pentaplast Invests in Expanding Its Recycled PET Capacity in North America

The multimillion-dollar capacity expansion will be located among the eight, North American locations that are best situated to serve its sustainable consumer and protein packaging customer base.

The extrusion capacity expansion, which includes special super-cleaning technology, supports the continuous, increased demand for a higher percentage of post-consumer recycled content (PCR), in various consumer and health packaging applications. The thermoforming expansion responds to an increasing demand for sustainable PCR solutions in strategic markets our customers operate in. By increasing capacity for sustainable packaging solutions, we are ensuring that our customer’s sustainability targets can be met in the future.

The 17,500 ton extrusion expansion supports the increased consumer demand for curb-side recyclable options, supporting closed loop packaging, and a circular economy. “As major brands announce robust, sustainability initiatives that includes post-consumer and recyclable packaging, kp will be positioned to service those market needs for the foreseeable future” said Scott Tracey, kp’s CEO. “The extra capacity will also go a long way in supporting our company’s goals for product innovations and sustainability.”



