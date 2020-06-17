Neste and Jokey Collaborate to Develop Rigid Packaging from Renewable and Recycled Materials

By promoting the use of more sustainable materials in packaging, such as those produced with Neste’s drop-in hydrocarbons produced from renewable and recycled raw materials, the partners wish to help other companies using such rigid plastic packaging to meet their materials-related sustainability targets. The joint aim of Neste and Jokey is to work towards a future with an increasing share of renewable and recycled materials and a plastics economy built upon solid circular value chains.

Jokey produces rigid plastic packaging, such as buckets, boxes and trays, which are up to 100% recyclable. Jokey packaging for food and non-food goods stands for the highest level of quality, hygiene, ease of use, and innovation. Neste’s product for plastics production consists of renewable and recycled components derived from biomass, such as various waste and residue oils and fats, as well as chemically recycled plastic waste. It is very well suited for high-quality rigid packaging applications. The plastics produced with Neste’s renewable and recycled feedstock are compatible with existing production and recycling infrastructures, and their quality is identical to conventional plastics – they can be used safely even in sensitive applications, such as in healthcare and food packaging.

“With the Jokey Eco Concept 2.0, we are setting ourselves a sustainable development guideline. Our packaging is already designed to meet the requirements of a circular economy. We always look forward to exploring new paths and to inspiring insights with Neste, which will make our future even more sustainable,“ says Michael Schmidt, Chief Procurement Officer at Jokey SE.

“We see a great match between Neste’s and Jokey’s solid commitments to sustainability. We are inspired by the opportunity to support Jokey in its mission to offer their customers packaging solutions based on sustainable materials from renewable and recycled sources. We are equally delighted to join forces with Jokey to contribute to the industry’s transformation towards a circular plastics economy,” says Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President, Renewable Polymers and Chemicals at Neste.

