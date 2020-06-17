Tetra Pak Commits to Net Zero Emissions

Tetra Pak announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Tetra Pak
Jun 17th, 2020
Site Solar Panels

Tetra Pak reconfirms its strategic priority in driving the sustainability transformation by setting an ambition for net zero emissions across the value chain by 2050, supporting this with an intermediate 2030 target of net zero carbon emissions across its own operations. The company will also set emissions reduction targets in line with 1.5°C according to the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative across scopes 1, 2, and 3.

Tetra Pak was founded on the idea that a package should save more than it costs, with sustainability always at the core of how the company operates as a business. Since 1999, the company has been collecting data on energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from across the organization on an annual basis, with its GHG accounts audited by an independent third party since 2013.

Lars Holmquist, Executive Vice President Packaging Solutions and Commercial Operations at Tetra Pak, said, “We have consistently delivered on our climate goals, right from the first goal set in 2002, again in 2005 and we are on track to meet our 2020 goal. In 2017, we were the first company in the food and beverage industry to have our climate impact reduction targets approved by the SBT initiative. More recently, we joined the European Alliance for Green Recovery, the ﬁrst pan-European call for mobilization on post-crisis green investment solutions. Today, we’re once again leading the way by setting ambitious net zero emissions targets that will drive transformation right across our sector and the entire value chain. The planet’s greatest environmental challenge demands nothing less from us.”

Tetra Pak will focus on four key areas to reach net zero GHG emissions across its own operations by 2030, and to realize its 2050 ambition along the entire value chain:

Lowering energy-related emissions through energy conservation, improvements in energy efficiency, installing on site solar photovoltaics (solar PV) and purchasing renewable energy. Since 2011, Tetra Pak has invested over €16 million in energy efficiency, preventing energy use from increasing by 23% over this period. To date the company has installed approximately 2.7 MW of solar PV (or about 8000 panels), delivering low carbon electricity whilst saving operational costs. A member of the RE100 initiative, Tetra Pak has gone from 20% use of renewable electricity in 2014 to 69% in 2019, and it is on track to achieve its 2020 target of 80%. This journey included the installation of solar panels across its operations and the purchasing of renewable certificates, with the company being one of the first to do so in countries such as Thailand and South Africa.

Partnering with suppliers and other stakeholders along the value chain to significantly reduce carbon footprint. Tetra Pak is working with suppliers to cut upstream carbon emissions, including setting ambitious renewable energy targets and increasing the use of renewable and recycled materials, which are critical to make a low carbon circular economy possible.

Accelerating the development of its low carbon circular packaging and equipment portfolio and working to help customers achieve their emission reduction targets. A step change in investment levels in sustainable innovation is helping the company to realize its ambition of a fully recyclable package made solely from renewable or recycled materials as well as to offer processing and packaging lines with minimal carbon footprint.

Developing sustainable recycling value chains, via collaboration with customers, waste management companies, recyclers, municipalities, industry associations and equipment suppliers. Tetra Pak’s vision is that all beverage cartons can be collected for recycling, and zero beverage cartons become litter or are sent to landfill.

Holmquist concluded, “Ten years ago we set a climate goal to cap our 2020 impact across the value chain at 2010 levels, while growing the business. This helped us save 12 million tons of GHG emissions to date. We believe that our ability to set and demonstrate progress in line with science and societal expectations, our innovation drive and the collaborative approach across the value chain put us all on the right path to achieve our new ambition.”

Companies in this article
Tetra Pak
Jokey Neste Final
Neste and Jokey Collaborate to Develop Rigid Packaging from Renewable and Recycled Materials
Neste and Jokey, a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging, have started collaborating to develop the market for rigid packaging from sustainable renewable and recycled materials for food and non-food applications.
Jun 17th, 2020
Site Solar Panels
Tetra Pak Commits to Net Zero Emissions
Tetra Pak announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050.
Jun 17th, 2020
Nespresso has launched what it says is the first coffee capsule on the market made using 80% recycled aluminum.
Nespresso Coffee Capsule Made from 80% Recycled Content
Made of a thinner aluminum foil, each new, recycled-content Nespresso capsule is produced using 9.2% less aluminum material, making it 8% lighter as well.
Jun 15th, 2020
Ecolean Sustainability Report 2019 Cover High Res
Report Highlights Ecolean’s Sustainability Ambitions
The highlights of Ecolean’s 2019 Sustainability Report include the company’s use of 81% renewable electricity at its packaging material production sites and filling line equipment manufacturing plant globally during 2019.
Jun 15th, 2020
Diageo makes strides in sustainable packaging.
100% Recycled PET for Diageo’s Whiskey
Diageo North America has announced that its iconic bottles for Seagram’s 7 Crown blended American whiskey will be made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET), a move that is a first for the brand and for Diageo.
Jun 14th, 2020
20 Exxo 6747 Primary Packaging Pillow Pouch Final
ExxonMobil Collaborates on Sustainability Initiatives for India
ExxonMobil collaborated with local Indian companies Shrinath Group and Syntegon Technology India Private Limited (formerly known as Bosch Packaging Technology) to replace MLPs with recyclable PE laminated solutions.
Jun 12th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
Mndpr152b
Recyclable Mono-material Pouch Uses One-Way Valve to Keep Soft Pet Chews Fresh
Pet food maker Mera is the first to use pre-made, mono-material, recyclable plastic FlexiBags for its semi-moist dog treats.
Jun 9th, 2020
Rema 1000 Maskinrens own-brand dishwash detergent bottle is now being made from recycled fishing nets from Danish discount retail chain Rema 1000.
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Packaging consultancy shares 20 new sustainable packages and technologies that reflect broader industry trends, including compostability/biodegradability, reusability, and recyclability, among others.
Jun 8th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Berry Logo Cmyk
Berry Global Announces Recycling Technology Project with Mondelēz
Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its collaboration with Mondelēz International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia, the world’s most popular cream cheese.
Jun 3rd, 2020
For those consumers going the e-commerce route, there is a $20 shipping fee for orders under $150. In addition, the tote used to deliver and return product comes with a $15 deposit fee.
Loop to Launch E-Comm Platform Nationwide
Loop products in returnable packaging are scheduled for launch nationwide this month, while retail partners in the U.S., France, and Japan plan to offer Loop in their stores later this year.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Dasani
Monolayer Label Shrinks Dasani’s Footprint
Dasani replaced a multilayer label with a thinner, monolayer film made from BOPP, resulting in increased sustainability, enhanced operational efficiency, and cost savings opportunities.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Cargill Logo
Cargill Reports Progress in Achieving Sustainability Goals in Critical Supply Chains
Company is working toward meaningful, sustainable impact on land use, climate, and water.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 4 14 29 Pm
Free Download: Global Buying Green Report
Conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, this new Buying Green Report from Trivium Packaging documents the responses of 15,620 consumers across the U.S., Europe, and South America.
May 26th, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
More in Sustainability
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Ppc Green
PPC Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainability Portfolio
PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, launches PPC Green, its new sustainability portfolio.
May 11th, 2020
Greenstream Pouch
Sustainable Packaging Solutions
C-P Flexible Packaging launches C-P GreenStream sustainable flexible packaging options designed for sustainability utilizing post-consumer recycled content, recyclable materials, compostable materials, and downgauged materials.
May 8th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Dave Mc Lain
Printpack Continues to Build its Green Team
Printpack has expanded its sustainability team, which will be led by Dave McLain, Sustainability Director. It will be challenged with developing product platforms of more sustainable flexible packaging and bringing those platforms to market.
May 7th, 2020
Campbell&apos;s Sustainability Graphic
Campbell Announces New Sustainable Packaging Goals
4 goals include increasing recyclability, recycled content, consumer education, and infrastructure development.
May 6th, 2020
Logo
Inhance Technologies’ Barrier Packaging Process Recognized as Recyclable
Inhance Technologies, an international manufacturer of polymer materials science solutions, announced its barrier packaging technology was recognized as fully recyclable by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).
May 5th, 2020
With the pandemic, the amount of single use plastic and packaging is growing, and if not disposed of properly by the consumer, will head for the landfill.
March/April Sustainability Update: COVID-19 Changes the Plastics Conversation, but CPGs Still Innovating
The coronavirus raises concerns about reusable packaging and deals a blow to recycling, but amidst the uncertainty, CPGs and associations still work toward greater packaging sustainability.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020