David Newcorn Named Executive Vice President of PMMI Media Group

PMMI Media Group’s Senior VP, Digital & Data is tapped for a new leadership role at the Chicago based B2B company.

PMMI
Jun 4th, 2021
With a nod to the increasing value of digital expertise in driving business strategy, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, recently announced the promotion of David Newcorn from Senior VP, Digital & Data to Executive Vice President of PMMI Media Group. In his new role, the 26-year company veteran will be involved in guiding the future direction of both PMMI Media Group and parent organization PMMI.

As Executive Vice President, Newcorn will help oversee budgetary and operational decisions for PMMI Media Group and will continue to direct advertising fulfillment, website and product development, audience, IT and marketing. Newcorn will work with President Joe Angel on the evolution of the company’s sales and editorial strategy.

Trained as a packaging journalist, David Newcorn joined Packaging World, then owned by Summit Media Group and now PMMI Media Group’s flagship brand, as a senior editor in 1995. A few years later he was tasked with developing a digital strategy. Under his stewardship, digital products grew quickly and now account for half of the company’s total revenue. This successful digital platform proved attractive to PMMI, which acquired Summit Media Group in 2014.

Since the acquisition, Newcorn has worked closely with PMMI to integrate the two organizations and to deliver a combined data strategy. He has lent his efforts to PMMI’s trade show and business drivers’ initiatives and spearheaded the development of the PMMI ProSource online packaging directory, to be launched later in 2021.

Comments PMMI President and CEO, Jim Pittas, “Dave has a keen understanding of all aspects of our business and is highly respected by our members and their customers. I’m pleased to recognize his dedication and vision with this well-deserved promotion.”

PMMI Media Group President, Joe Angel shares his congratulations. “Dave’s promotion is great news for us and PMMI. His passion and expertise will ensure we remain an essential resource for end users, as we connect suppliers with their target audiences in the years ahead. On a personal level, when I hired Dave in 1995, he quickly became an integral part of our digital growth; he later was accorded a minority partnership in Summit Media Group and became a key member of our senior management team. I’m thrilled for Dave and his well-earned promotion.”

Emmanuel Cerf, PMMI Board Chairperson and Vice President of Polypack, Inc. adds, “Dave’s technical proficiency and industry knowledge have helped PMMI to continue to deliver world-class trade shows and business support for our member companies.”

Newcorn credits his coworkers for the success of PMMI Media Group. “We have a remarkable team and it’s a privilege to work with so many talented professionals. My gratitude also to Jim Pittas and Joe Angel for their vote of confidence; I’m looking forward to the ride ahead!”

