Tillamook Decatur Ice Cream Plant Includes Room to Scale

Built to meet rising East Coast demand, Tillamook’s new Illinois facility is set to scale its ice cream production fivefold in the coming years.

Casey Flanagan
Jul 3, 2025
TCCA’s new ice cream plant in Decatur, Ill., supports its strategy to meet rising demand on the East Coast.
Packaging World

Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is expanding its manufacturing operations beyond its Oregon home, launching a new ice cream plant in Decatur, Ill.

Opened on June 4, the new facility answers rising East Coast demand, following Tillamook’s 2017 decision to expand beyond the Western U.S. The company sold about 27 million gallons of ice cream in the U.S. in 2024 alone, reaching about 15 million households, according to David Booth, TCCA president and CEO.

“You would think a majority of that was in the Western part of the U.S., but honestly, today, we sell more to households in the Eastern U.S.,” says Booth. “You can see the importance of building this facility in Decatur, to get closer to our customers and consumers; it’s so important.”

Renovating an old plant to satisfy new consumers

The facility is just under 60,000 sq ft, and not far from Decatur’s downtown. Its structure is over 100 years old, and before some time spent vacant ahead of TCCA’s arrival, it was also an ice cream plant.

While TCCA was able to inherit and retrofit some equipment from the previous tenant, renovating the plant up to modern standards took an investment of around $65-70 million.The company renovated an over 100 year old building for its new Decatur facility.The company renovated an over 100 year old building for its new Decatur facility.TCCA

“This plant was very well-built in its day. It’s all concrete,” explains Mike Bever, executive vice president, chief supply chain officer at TCCA. “But a lot of that concrete had some breakdown over the years, and so we ended up having to go in and put a steel superstructure under a lot of those concrete floors. So, what was a very strong building to start is now probably indestructible.”

Renovation costs also included bringing in new automated machinery, and quality-of-life changes like opening windows to add natural light.

Now that the facility is up and running, TCCA plans to produce about 3 million gallons of ice cream there in the first year and ramp up to 15.5 million gallons at full capacity over the next several years.

Top Stories
