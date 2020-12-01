Clemson Announces Fall 2020 Award Winners

From Clemson University comes news about two Fall 2020 awards. Austin Moore won the Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Senior Award and Sydney Wilson received the Packaging World Outstanding Senior Award.

Clemson University
Dec 1st, 2020

Robert Testin Outstanding Packaging Science Award
Austin Moore is a senior at Clemson University studying Packaging Science with an emphasis in Package Design and Graphics. In 2019 Austin completed a 7-month co-op with Arthrex where he helped design medical packaging, wrote and performed design validation protocols, and coordinated between suppliers, project management, and other departments. He has been involved with three Creative Inquiries helping to design and manage two Clemson exhibits at PACK EXPO as well as Kombucha research to streamline the brewing, flavoring, and bottling process. He also co-led the design and package testing for his senior design project with Newell Brands. He will graduate cum laude in December 2020 and is honored and humbled to receive this award.

Packaging World Outstanding Packaging Science Award
Sydney Wilson will graduate from Clemson University’s Packaging Science program in December 2020. She was born in Atlanta, but grew up in Lexington, S.C. When she started her college career as a Biology major and after assistance from the Career Center, she chose to switch into Packaging Science because it combined her interest in science with real-world applications. Clemson University Packaging Science program has given her countless opportunities to showcase her talents, including visits to PACK EXPO and a co-op experience with Avanos Medical. She has truly enjoyed her time in the department, and she is excited to begin her career in the packaging industry.

