Community Poll: Global Sustainability in Packaging

Learn more about how your peers view sustainability outside of the U.S.

Apr 23, 2025


Conveying Innovations Report
Allison Wagner, Director of Marketing and Business Strategy, Morrison Container Handling Solutions.
Diane Davis, VP of Engineering, Sargento.
Kelley Stacy, the President, CEO of SMC Corporation of America.
Safer Food Packaging Solutions
Kouvolan Lakritsi, a family-run confectionery known for its traditionally cooked licorice, has unveiled a new recyclable and reclosable paper cup for retail.
Containers & Closures
Paper Cup Marries Finnish Licorice with Forest Innovation
From forest to shelf, a new package from Finnish licorice maker Kouvolan Lakritsi delivers a circular economy story rooted in regenerative forestry, renewable materials, and collaborative design.
The platform’s dedicated control, ctrlX Core, uses the Linux-based ctrlX OS, which serves as the framework of the uniquely modular, app-based architecture.
Controls & Machine Components
Controls Architecture Ready to Scale with Machine as Disruptive Tech Emerges
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing Podcast
Package Design
Through the Line Podcast: Tropicana Weathers Blowback from Package Redesign
Beverage Packaging Trends Image
Beverage
Three Trends Beverage Packagers Must Watch to Meet Demand
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Simplify robotics projects
Take control of your automation journey. Learn how to reduce risks and drive success in packaging robotics.
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
