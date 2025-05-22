Dairy Brand’s Stick Pack Machine Cuts Costs and Lowers Footprint

Slovenian dairy processor EuroMilk is using an aseptic stick packing machine to benefits its processing operations and expand its product offerings.

Christopher Smith
May 22, 2025
IMA Hassia's machine helps EuroMilk produce 36,000 stick packs per hour.
EuroMilk

EuroMilk is filling ultra-high temperature (UHT) processed milk with an aseptic stick packer from IMA Hassia that helps the dairy processor reduce its packaging material requirements and transport footprint, the company states.

The stick pack machine, which EuroMilk uses for its Kukkonia brand, runs in 2-shift operation with 12 lanes and produces 36,000 stick packs per hour.

