Late 2023, early 2024 Expected to Bring More Brand Acquisitions

According to Pitchbook, "for now, startups don't feel an immediate pressure to sell, and buyers—whether larger startups, publicly traded companies or private equity investors—are holding out for lower prices."

Jan 4, 2024
According to Pitchbook, "for now, startups don't feel an immediate pressure to sell, and buyers—whether larger startups, publicly traded companies or private equity investors—are holding out for lower prices. But dealmakers and investors agree that by the end of this year or early next year, M&A activity will increase significantly. They say that the timing comes down to simple math. The runways of many early and mid-stage startups are expected to expire in the next six to nine months." Read the article below..

Buyers are 'window shopping' for startups, but few are willing to spend big

