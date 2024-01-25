New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Getting Noticed: How Mondelez's SnackFutures Program Scouts for Partners

Leaders at Mondelez International’s venture hub SnackFutures reveal what they look for in emerging brand partnerships, and offer advice for those early in the journey.

Jan 25, 2024
Yyqsoy4dpnr2oudnn1zbytq5iydp

Disruption is the name of the game in the early stages of brand building. Those who can carve out a unique market space with high growth potential have the best chance at getting noticed, according to the team at Mondelez International’s innovation and venture hub SnackFutures.

Members of the SnackFutures team offered a glimpse at what they look for when scouting emerging brands at the October 26 Food Entrepreneur Experience event:

Growing From an Innovative Start

A top factor SnackFutures considers is whether brands are “really changing the paradigm, whether it’s with flavor or texture, whether it’s route to market, or other unique ways that founders are building business models,” says Tapan Shah, SnackFutures head of venture capital.

Shah says this can apply to companies that have already built a presence on a national level, citing Mondelez’s investment in Perfect Snacks as an example, or in a more regionalized or specialty channel like in the case of chocolate brand Hu.

“We’re looking for bands that have the opportunity to grow and grow significantly in the future, and we as investors and as an organization are extremely hands-on in how we partner with those brands to help them reach their goals,” Shah says.

This hands-on approach includes help with developing a financial model, research and development, education on new modes of packaging, and other benefits available through Mondelez resources, such as its brand accelerator program CoLab. “It’s really about partnership and brands that move the needle for where we’re going as an organization,” says Shah.

Leading the Way with Emerging Trends

SnackFutures also positions itself as a “window for the organization,” spotting emerging trends and applying those ideas to brand partners, says Brigette Wolf, SnackFutures vice president and global head.

Sustainability is a top trend on SnackFutures’ radar. Wolf says her team is tracking a surge in consumer social and eco consciousness, “both of the rise of recyclability and sustainability in packaging, but also where ingredients are sourced and the ethics that are coming into that.”

Wolf says for startups, a great place to start is tackling food waste, particularly by making the most of available materials through methods like upcycling. She cited brands already in the SnackFutures portfolio innovating in this space, like upcycled cacao fruit brand Capao and kelp chip brand 12 Tides.

Maintaining Brand Identity Through Upscaling

While venture organizations like SnackFutures have the resources to help new brands adapt and spur innovation, there’s no replacement for a startup’s attitude.

“We can go to the shelf and find great products, and then go try and recreate the product, but what we can’t recreate is the spirit of the brand, the scrappiness of the consumer connection that brands build, in spider webs across the country,” Shah says.

Shah says the best relationships between venture groups and startups continue to work with the founder’s vision, “just in their own kind of energy and conversations that we can learn from, but also how they push the boundaries on product formulation, how they think about messaging, how they think about consumer connection.”

Advice When Getting Started

Upscaling a small brand can be a daunting task, but the SnackFutures team has a few tips for staying on track.

The best thing brand owners can do is be kind to themselves, as Wolf explains, “There are going to be some brilliant highs and some incredible lows, and I think to build a network to support you and to be kind to yourself on those days where it’s hard, it’s just to keep putting one foot in front of the other and remember why you started this business.” 

Jackie Haney, SnackFutures innovation and CoLab program manager, says to work on asking questions without fear of an unfavorable answer. “Be open to the possibilities that can exist and solutions that can be implemented if you just ask,” she says. 

Shah advises to avoid falling into assumptions and expectations for how to build a business, but instead focus on what works in a particular situation.  “There’s a lot of noise in our space on quote-unquote expectations,” Shah says. “And I’ll tell you, we certainly don’t operate by those expectations, we operate by what’s right.”

Casey Flanagan, PMMI Media Group Editorial Assistant

Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 01 10 At 9 49 10 Am
Emerging Brands
Optimizing Production Efficiency and Supply Chain for Brand Growth | Webinar
Vc Backed M A Website Header Image I Ef
Emerging Brands
Late 2023, Early 2024 Expected to Bring More Brand Acquisitions
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Sustainability
How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?
Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Sustainability
Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Eye-tracking technology provides insight into consumer trends with specialty coatings for multivitamins.
Package Design
Consumer Perspective on Package Design Explained Through Eye-tracking Technology
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Pro Ampac Technology
Moisture-Adsorbing Packaging Technology
ProAmpac partners with Aptar to launch ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect MP-1000, providing optimal moisture control for sensitive products without the use of desiccants.
Siliconization Line for Vial Protection
Filler for Water and Still Beverages
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
View more »