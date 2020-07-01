Innovative, Sustainable Strapping Band

TEUFELBERGER developed a new strapping solution especially for the printing and packaging industry, as well as the mailing and logistics industry. It is not only easy to operate, easy on the environment but also easy to handle.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

TEUFELBERGER Fiber Rope Co.
Jul 1st, 2020
So Prim Karton Tragen

Minimizing downtime in strapping machines and maximizing their efficiency is key in industries like the printing and packaging industry. 50 years of experience with the strapping process have made TEUFELBERGER true experts in this field. "We have re-analyzed every step a strapping band takes in the process. Material reduction and better performance through new technology are the result of the intensive development work at TEWE® SoPRIM®, which thrilled our customers in tests lasting several months“, says Jürgen Scheiblehner, Managing Director of the strapping band division at TEUFELBERGER. 

This new generation of 5 mm strapping takes the already well-established and proven qualities of TEWE to yet another level. TEWE SoPRIM impresses with its high quality in use and protects the environment. In addition, the employees who work with the otherwise heavy coils every day will feel the difference.

Easy to operate
At the very beginning of the strapping process, TEWE SoPRIM shows that it makes a difference. Strapping tends to deform when it rests in the accumulator box for longer periods. TEWE SoPRIM strapping exhibits superior stiffness and low deformation (= low memory effect). This allows your strapping system to start running immediately without any feeding issues.

The significant reduction of dust caused by the abrasion of the strapping band is outstanding. Less dust means less downtime. Another success factor is that TEWE SoPRIM offers maximum traction and minimizes slipping at the tensioning wheel. The experience with TEWE SoPRIM is also excellent there.

Easy on the environment
Recently, as a result of EU directives, waste and environmental aspects have been playing an increasingly important role in the market. TEUFELBERGER was one of the first to use recycled material for the manufacture of strapping bands decades ago. Sustainability is lived, last but not least through the long-term orientation of a family business in the 7th generation. With the new product line TEWE SoPRIM, the company says it brings sustainability into its product range once again.

Compared to other packaging solutions, the strapping band itself contains significantly less plastic already. With TEWE SoPRIM, the use of raw materials is reduced by further 10%. In addition, the new spool solution only consists of the two materials polypropylene and cardboard, so the materials can be separated easily and recycled. TEWE SoPRIM has significantly lower CO² emissions and naturally meets the requirements of REACH.

Easy to handle
Employees are the most valuable resource of any company, which is why maintaining their health must be a top priority. In the development work, TEUFELBERGER has also paid particular attention to the packaging of TEWE SoPRIM and made it easier to use strapping spools on a daily basis. The box is equipped with practical handles. The load when lifting the spool out of the box is significantly reduced by the innovative design.

TEWE SoPRIM, 5mm will be available starting in July, 2020. 

