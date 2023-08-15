Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
2023 ISTA European Packaging Symposium: Session Preview

The 9th edition of the ISTA European Packaging Symposium will be held 27-28 September 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. Hear from speakers from Hello Fresh, Ring, and more!

International Safe Transit Association (ISTA)
Aug 15, 2023
Join ISTA in Amsterdam to gain insights into today's hot topics and discover innovative solutions shaping the future of transport packaging. Check out the general track sessions below! Plus, a new dedicated track on Temperature-Sensitive Life Science Product Distribution has been added to the program (stay tuned!). Take advantage of the discounted early-bird rate and register now!

General track sessions:

  • Dynamic Packaging Configurator for Meal Kit Deliveries, Ilaria Baesso, HelloFresh SE     
  • Success Stories: The Power of Testing and Design Collaboration, Kristine Biteniece; Girts Derums, Stora Enso         
  • The Road to Recyclability, Paul Marchetti, Ring, an Amazon company        
  • Understanding the Distribution Hazards of FMCGs throughout Europe, James White, Smithers   
  • Building Transit Hazard Knowledge Through Research, Brian O'Banion, ISTA       
  • Automation and the Changing Landscape, Lester Barratt, SEE       
  • Does Sustainable Packaging Equal Delayed Launches?, Suzanne Fisher, Fisher Packaging, LLC      
  • How to Develop Sustainable Packaging and Save Total Cost, Maja Midebo, Billerud AB         
  • Future New Rules of the European Commission - Proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste, Gerrit Hasselmann, Consulting Packaging Logistics & Load Securing (formerly Fraunhofer Institute IML)  
  • Virtual Testing for a Sustainable Packaging Solutions, Chandra Sekhar Kattamuri, CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd.           
  • Case Study for the Resolution Through Design of the Most Critical Damages in Shelf Ready Packaging (SRP), Jose Ignacio Garrigos Forcada, ITENE    
  • ISTA's Community Focusing on Education, Certification & Member Expertise, Matt Thompson, ISTA
  • Advancing Testing Standards, Eric Hiser, ISTA        
  • Perforations on Different Corrugated Flute Grades and their Effects on Packaging Performance, Anton Hagman, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden              
  • Verifying a Protective Pack Design with Preshipment Testing - Six Step Design, Stuart Roberts, Consultant (formerly Sealed Air)
  • Dynamic Properties of Corrugated Board in Edge Crush Disposition Under Impact Load, Daniel Caceres, ITAINNOVA              
  • Using Lab Data to Validate your Sustainability Strategy for e-Commerce Packaging, Damon Lucenta, Pregis            
  • Exploring the Effect of Multiaxial Vibrations on Load Stability Assessment During Transportation, Manuel Garci­a-Romeu, Safe Load Testing Technologies     
  • "Transiteractive"- A New Packaging Concept for e-commerce, Giovani Rissi, Giovani Rissi, MSc.      

ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) Certification

In-Person Training

Don't miss the unique opportunity to attend this first-ever in Europe, in-person ISTA Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) training on September 26, just before the Symposium. Complete all six courses required for ISTA PDP Certification in one comprehensive training! 

