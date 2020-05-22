Berry Global Wins Excellence in Flexography Awards

Berry Global was awarded the Silver and Bronze awards in the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards Competition presented by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA).

Berry Global
May 22nd, 2020
Bronze winner&mdash;Jergens&circledR; Body Butter Collection Rose
Bronze winner—Jergens® Body Butter Collection Rose

These awards are given by FTA to flexographic printers who have proven their ability to overcome decoration challenges and produce clean, sharp images for their customers.

“We are very honored to have received these awards. Our team strives for excellence every day, and we consider these awards as the pinnacle of excellence,” said Kirk Birchler, Color and Technical Director at Berry Global. 

The Bronze award was presented to Berry for its Jergens® Body Butter Collection Rose tube in the Narrow Web, Process, and Film category. This laminate tube was printed on a custom-colored substrate using UV Soft Touch with cold foil and a 4-color process image.

“Here’s a very good piece with well-executed print work. The registration is good, and it has nice ink laydown,” announced the judges of the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards. 

Silver winner—Bioré® Agave Azul + Bicarbonato de SodioSilver winner—Bioré® Agave Azul + Bicarbonato de SodioThe Silver award was presented for its Bioré® Agave Azul + Bicarbonato de Sodio face wash tube in the Narrow Web, Screen, and Film category. This laminate tube was printed using cold foil, rotary silk screen and flexo on a natural translucent substrate.

The judges stated, “This job was very clean and featured great registration. We were notably impressed, especially with cleanliness of dots and vignettes.” Both tubes were assembled by Berry in the United States.

Berry Global
