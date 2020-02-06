Recycled Blister Packaging

Features and benefits of ecoCombo™ include:

• Post-Consumer Recycled SBS board and thermoformed blisters

• Runs on your current production lines with existing heat-seal equipment

• Tested for print quality and security benefits

• Third-party heat-seal and extreme-temperature testing

Sarah Carson, Vice President of Marketing stated, “Consumers are passionate about sustainability. Our brand partners want to use sustainable packaging, too. Unfortunately, green options often cost more than virgin materials. Historically, that sent our partners’ sustainability initiatives out the window.That’s why ecoCombo is so exciting. The pricing is in-line with our existing ezCombo prices. And that allows brands to achieve sustainability goals without sacrificing their budget or timelines. It’s great for our partners—and it’s great for the environment!”

ecoCombo™ will be available in early 2020.



