DS Smith Opens New Manufacturing Plant

DS Smith announced the opening of its state-of-the-art 550,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility in Lebanon, IN.

DS Smith
Jan 24th, 2020
The opening of the corrugated plant heralds the company’s latest technology—keeping pace with increasing demands by consumers and retailers for fully recyclable boxes and “fit-to-product” packaging that reduces costs, waste, and “packing air” of irregularly shaped items. The facility can produce about 30,000 boxes/hr and 2 billion sq-ft of recyclable packaging a year. An underground scrap conveyer system will drastically reduce dust and noise typically found at conventional box plants.

DS Smith embraces sustainable strategies and views this plant as a job-creating economic catalyst for central Indiana.

“Our new facility in Indiana is unique to the U.S. market,” said Miles Roberts, Group CEO of DS Smith. “With our innovative packaging design and focus on sustainable materials, we can support our customers’ needs in a changing world, no matter how sophisticated their requirements. We look forward to serving many of the global brands we work with in Europe, as well as a range of new customers, with their U.S.-based packaging.”

Made with the lightest possible materials, a widespread practice by DS Smith in Europe, the Indiana-produced boxes will utilize 30% to 40% less fiber than what is traditionally used in the U.S. The lightweight material is a key differentiator of the products DS Smith will manufacture at the new facility. These next-generation boxes will enable brands to meet growing consumer calls for more sustainable packaging and a reduction of shipping costs across the U.S.

The facility was designed to model three cutting-edge DS Smith locations in Europe that are highly automated, customer-centric plants which can accept and process high-volume orders with short lead times—many with same-day turnaround.

"Our new box plant stands apart from the rest in the industry and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and machinery that relies on fully automated operations,” said Mark Ushpol, managing director of packaging for DS Smith in North America. “Our talent and teams are free to focus on working directly with customers designing custom packaging that reduces system waste, drives sustainability and provides immediate value to the supply chain.”

The redesign, which included packaging for the company&rsquo;s Original Honey Smoked Fish and five other flavors, &lsquo;is highly inspired by the original, with a design that takes its cues from old fish market signage.&rsquo;
Salmon with a Smile: Fish Brand’s Bold Personality Captured in Redesign
New label graphics for Honey Smoked Fish Co.’s salmon products evokes the original founder’s ‘big personality,’ while taking its cues from old fish market signage.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Imperial Printing
Imperial Printing Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., a custom folding carton manufacturer, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Jan 23rd, 2020
The Absolut Comeback bottle was designed to to promote and visualize the benefits of recycling.
Broken Glass Makes a Comeback in Limited Edition Absolut Bottle
Made from pieces of broken, recycled glass, the Absolut Comeback bottle is created to encourage recycling and a more circular lifestyle among the vodka producer’s consumers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, PhD
Progressive Disclosure: The Full-Course Meal of Packaging
Progressive disclosure of information about a product through on-pack labels and instructions contained within the packaging enhances the consumer’s experience one action at a time.
Jan 20th, 2020
Untitled 12 39 18 Pm
TricorBraun Acquires Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Packaging manufacturer TricorBraun acquired Minneapolis-based Packaging Solutions, Inc. (PSI), a rigid packaging distributor serving several markets, including pharmaceutical, pet food, and personal care.
Jan 7th, 2020
Toothpaste Colgate Copy
Column: Colgate-Palmolive Competes on Toothpaste, not Tube
Colgate-Palmolive’s breakthrough toothpaste tube, on pace to be fully rolled out by 2025, is certified as recyclable by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).
Jan 7th, 2020
Clean Label Impacting Food Packaging and Formulation
Clean Label Impacting Food Packaging and Formulation
The “clean label” consumer trend is heavily influencing food processing, with nearly half of participants interviewed for a new PMMI Business Intelligence report being impacted.
Jan 6th, 2020
Lee Metters, Group Business Development Director at Domino Printing Sciences
The Evolution of Digital Inkjet Labels
Variable data and personalization are just the tip of the digital print iceberg, as new developments alter purchasing, production and supply chain in the market.
Jan 6th, 2020
For 2020, Pantone has selected a color it describes as a timeless and enduring blue hue: PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue.
Color Trends for 2020 and Beyond: Cold or Hot?
Authenticity, honesty, and technology stand out as the drivers of the next two years’ color trends, but how they are interpreted into color are vastly different.
Dec 27th, 2019
A four-pack sampler of vegan skincare masks from Graffiti Collective is conceptualized as a mixtape, with packaging that looks like a cassette.
Nostalgia, Modern Art, and High-Tech Coalesce in Skincare Sampler Pack
A four-pack sampler of vegan skincare masks is conceptualized as a mixtape, with packaging that looks like a '90s cassette—but with a modern twist.
Dec 21st, 2019
5 M413970 White
NFC-Ready Label Boosts Skincare Adherence, Engagement
Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID labels are becoming practical for higher-end products. We follow NFC trailblazer Société Clinical Skincare on its journey into a unique NFC beta test that’s less about retail theater and more about ongoing engagement.
Dec 19th, 2019
2019 Worldstar Award Winner
Placon Wins WorldStar Awards
Placon won three WorldStar awards from the World Packaging Organization.
Dec 18th, 2019
Each carton included stats on the most recent game and the Packers&rsquo; record that week within the division. It also used AR technology to allow consumers to collect stickers and take selfies with their favorite M&amp;M&rsquo;S characters, as well as unlock exclusive content.
A Touchdown for Mars Wrigley’s Connected M&M’S NFL Pack
At the AIPIA World Congress, Mars Wrigley and WestRock detail a pilot that used digital printing and Augmented Reality for a collectible, connected M&M’S pack in Green Bay, WI.
Dec 6th, 2019
Sauce Beauty products are available in 2-, 8-, 10-, and 12-oz HDPE packages.
‘Haircare for Foodies’ Gets Equally Appetizing Packaging
A clever custom bottle in a vintage milk-bottle style speaks to the fresh food ingredients found in the Sauce Beauty line of haircare products.
Dec 6th, 2019
News Morrison&apos;s Bacon
More sustainable RRP format
Morrisons Supermarkets of the UK has re-launched its Best Bacon product in an improved Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) format.
Dec 11th, 2019
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Packly
Digital Print Boosts User Experience for E-Commerce Packaging
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Italian company Packly, spoke to the Digital Print for Packaging Europe conference in Berlin last week about digital printing’s role in e-commerce.
Dec 10th, 2019
Moon Pie Photo
50 Years On, Moon Landing Occasions Inspiring Tin Pack
To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, Independent Can and MoonPie partnered with the Kennedy Space Center for a unique treat.
Dec 5th, 2019
Pat Reynolds, VP Editor Emeritus
Tuesday with P&G
Procter & Gamble has won a slew of packaging awards over the past 18 months or so.
Dec 4th, 2019
Matteo Bonfanti, designer at Ghelfi Ondulati, Italy
Combining Digital Print and Corrugated Packaging for a “Box that Learns”
Matteo Bonfanti, designer at Ghelfi Ondulati, Italy, spoke today at Digital Print for Packaging Europe in Berlin, about a recent project that combined traditional materials, new technologies and one HP digital printer, to reach consumers in a timely way.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Design firm Appartement 103 built the base of an entirely new visual identity for Cihuat&aacute;n rum from Mayan myths.
Rum Label Artwork Inspired by Mayan Legends
El Salvador’s only rum producer, Licoreras Cihuatán, invites consumers to satisfy their curiosity, with new bottle labels that use symbols of ancient Mayan legends.
Nov 26th, 2019
Seniors Need Packaging and Labeling Redesigns
Sep 4th, 2019
Studies have shown that children, as well as adults, are naturally drawn to and prefer open, savanna-type landscapes. As package designers, we should take advantage of that.
Designing for Kids? Stick it on a Savanna!
Studies have shown that children, as well as adults, are naturally drawn to and prefer open, savanna-type landscapes. As package designers, we should take advantage of that.
Nov 3rd, 2019
The dispenser nozzle of the Tide Eco-Box is inside the footprint of the package when shipped, and then the consumer pulls it outside of the footprint to use the detergent.
P&G’s Tide Eco-Box Does More Than Deliver a Leak-Free Package
At this year’s E-Pack Summit in Seattle, Procter & Gamble package designers explained the thinking behind its liquid Tide’s new package designed from scratch for e-commerce.
Nov 14th, 2019
The muted color palettes used for Arden&rsquo;s snacks were chosen to reflect the originality of their new home-baked flavor combinations while appealing to a broader audience.
Color Matters
Predicting color trends and translating them to package design involves examining a range of disciplines and historical trends—as well as that unquantifiable ingredient: instinct.
Nov 13th, 2019
Can Family All
Petal Sparkling Botanical
Petal is the only women’s brand with all botanical-based SKUs, combining rosewater and dried florals in a refreshing sparkling beverage. Cans currently feature decorated shrink label that promises a luxurious experience and gets attention on store shelf
Nov 4th, 2019
New sparkling wine Untouched by Light is packaged in a black bottle with in a black vacuum pack bag.
Wine is ‘Untouched by Light’
Slovenian wine producer ‘turns to the dark side,’ producing and packaging a wine in total darkness in a black bottle and vacuum film, to eliminate off-flavors resulting from exposure to light.
Nov 1st, 2019
Sterling Anthony
A Glossary of Plastic Packaging
From its onset, the sustainability era has posed a dilemma for users of plastic packaging: how to retain the benefits of plastics and yet be regarded as environmentally responsible.
Oct 31st, 2019
Jars and bottles will account for 62% of sales gains.
Cannabis Product Packaging Set to Grow 31% Per Year to 2024
Cannabis product packaging is growing at an incredible rate; new study forecasts the market will be worth $1.1 billion by 2024.
Oct 16th, 2019
Emerging brands sought by convenience store retailer
Emerging Brands Sought by Convenience Store Retailer
In an effort to increase new and innovative products into their stores and attract a younger female audience, 7-Eleven offers support and a scalable marketplace for emerging food and beverage brands.
Oct 15th, 2019