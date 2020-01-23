Imperial Printing Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Since its founding in 1970, Imperial has made a commitment to be large enough to be a low-cost supplier yet small enough to provide unparalleled attention to detail. Imperial services a variety of industries, including food, cosmetics, retail, medical, pharmaceuticals, and more. Located in the Los Angeles area, Imperial works with customers in California and throughout the United States.

Imperial works with customers to design effective custom paper boxes that protect their products and add real and perceived value at the same time. A myriad of box styles are available with different sizes and shapes. Imperial’s unique and innovative designs, quality materials and extensive finishing options, such as high-quality embossing/debossing, foil stamping, and brilliant spot colors guarantee that customers will find custom boxes that will match their vision, deliver their message and sell their products. In addition, Imperial has an array of custom coatings which can make products “pop” off the shelf.

As Imperial has grown, the company has continually improved operations. Some examples include:

• Constructing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

• Adding new machinery to provide better and faster service to customers.

• Becoming ISO 9001 certified to ensure the company provides the highest quality printing and paper box manufacturing services in the industry.

• Becoming FSC-certified in order to provide more environmentally friendly packaging options for customers.

• Purchasing renewable energy credits in the form of wind power to decrease the company’s environmental impact.

• Purchasing CAD software to better help customers with the structural design of their custom boxes and a Kongsberg table to produce instant samples for customers.

• Purchasing an auto box machine so that shipping boxes can be custom made the right size to better pack customers’ custom packaging boxes.

