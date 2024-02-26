New Tool: ProSource
Four Top Packaging Design Trends that Embrace Simplicity

Finding consumers fatigued with the onslaught of digital technology, some brands have turned to aesthetic simplicity for their packaging design. Here are four of the top trends in packaging design for 2024.

Shayne Tilley
Feb 26, 2024
Packaging Design
Demonstrating the saturated pastels trend is packaging for Loving Earth’s line of confections.

In an age dominated by notifications and digital distractions, consumers are experiencing a profound sense of screen fatigue. With technology permeating nearly every aspect of our lives, there’s a yearning for authenticity and a return to the tangible that is becoming apparent within consumer design trends.

In recent years, companies, particularly small business brands, have been challenged to keep up with the latest digital developments while also continuing to introduce products that can grab— and hold—consumer attention. Packaging has certainly played an important role here.

This year’s packaging design trends highlight both digital design innovations and the appeal of refreshed approaches to classic, minimalistic styles. For example, some companies have taken technology to the next level by filling their physical packaging with QR codes that will guide consumers to a site that immerses them in experiential branding, whether it’s through digital storytelling, interactive features, or interactive content. While this approach is incredibly effective and engaging, other brands have successfully leveraged the creative influence of simplicity, tapping into the power of going back to basics to stand out from the crowd.  

Inspired by the global community of creatives who work with small businesses everyday through VistaPrint’s design services, here are four of the top packaging design predictions for 2024 that celebrate aesthetic simplicity in a striking way.

1. Flat Graphics

Packaging DesignThe packaging design for Stateside Growers’ Wheat Grass demonstrates the flat graphics trend. The design is from Wooden Horse on 99designs by Vista.Distinguishable by their minimalist, two-dimensional design style, flat graphics provide clarity amidst a loud and crowded market. By utilizing clean lines and bold colors, your brand can convey its message and identity in a straightforward manner, making it easy for consumers to understand and remember the product within.

Flat graphics also serve as a versatile design tool that can be easily adapted to suit different brand personalities and styles. Whether a brand is aiming for a playful, sophisticated, or professional image, flat graphics can be customized to reflect these characteristics while still maintaining a cohesive visual identity.

For small business owners, flat graphics are also a great design choice when looking to use your branding across mediums. The design is highly scalable, meaning it can be resized and adapted for various marketing materials without losing quality or consistency. Whether it’s for a billboard, website, or business card, flat graphics maintain their impact across different forms beyond just packaging.

2. Saturated Pastels

Packaging DesignDemonstrating the saturated pastels trend is packaging for Loving Earth’s line of confections.A bold take on the traditionally softer pastel tones, the use of saturated pastels creates a nuanced blend of this traditional sense of lightness and delicacy with a bold and impactful depth of color. 

As brands embrace the vibrant allure of this striking color palette, they’re also tapping into a broader cultural trend towards “dopamine dressing,” where bright shades are used to complement bold and maximalist visual styles that are created to inspire joy in consumers.

The unexpected and vivid nature of this trend is particularly effective in packaging design that needs to stand out in a crowded space—whether that’s on-shelf or on a customer’s screen.

3. Brutalist Type

Packaging DesignAcid League is credited for the use of brutalist type for the packaging for its line of sauces.Many of the packaging design trends of 2024 are focused on contrast, either through color or shape. Brutalist type is no different, as this typography trend highlights the contrast of text on a simple background on product packaging to great effect.

Characterized by its raw, rugged, and often austere appearance, brutalist type helps brands evoke emotion and communicate authentically on a unique and transparent level.

As the words themselves become the focus, there is nowhere to hide within this visual trend. Limited color palettes often become muted or subdued to not distract the viewer from the typography, which can be used to highlight the name of a product, or a message or description that is critical to what the brand itself stands for. 

4. Translucent Play

The translucent play packaging trend is at work in this design for Modern Botanicals botanical beverages by Kirill D. on 99designs by Vista.The translucent play packaging trend is at work in this design for Modern Botanicals botanical beverages by Kirill D. on 99designs by Vista.An innovative but simple design tactic many brands are embracing in 2024 is the idea of using translucent packaging materials to create a unique and enhanced visual experience for consumers.

People want to know what they’re getting before they purchase a product, and with the use of transparent and semi-opaque packaging, customers have the opportunity to see the physical products inside, something that—when executed in a sophisticated way—ensures products stand out on the shelf against competitors. 

This packaging style can also symbolize transparency and openness, which are valued qualities in today’s consumer landscape. By allowing visibility of the product, brands can communicate a sense of honesty and trustworthiness. For industries such as beauty, food, beverage, and more, where visuals are key to consumer decision-making, this can be a powerful tactic in building brand loyalty over time.

As we reflect on the packaging trends of 2024, it’s clear that the industry is embracing a multifaceted approach, one that prioritizes innovation while also appreciating the simplicity of traditional packaging design through new avenues of creativity. The consumer landscape is busier than ever, and as Packaging DesignShayne Tilley, GM of Logo and Brand, VistaPrint.industries continue to expand with new technologies, the packaging designs that will succeed in standing out will not only serve a functional purpose, but also as a canvas for storytelling and consumer engagement.  PW

Shayne Tilley is the general manager of Logo and Brand at VistaPrint. 

