Castania Redesigns Nut Packaging to Prep for Expansion

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Castania Aims for Global Markets with New Nut Packaging

Castania’s redesigned nut packaging plays on the brand's history and sets it apart from global competitors in anticipation of a market expansion.

Casey Flanagan
Jan 31, 2024
Castania's redesigned nut packaging features copper coloring as a nod to the brand's copper roasting drums.
Castania's redesigned nut packaging features copper coloring as a nod to the brand's copper roasting drums.
bluemarlin

Lebanese nut brand Castania is breaking out of its regional shell with a new package design geared toward global markets.

Castania reached out to London-based brand design agency bluemarlin in November 2021, with goals to set its brand apart from mass-market competitors and reach into the U.K., European, and U.S. markets, bluemarlin says. The resulting design leans into the brand’s artisan quality and Mediterranean roots, with pressurization added to aid its global expansion.

“Castania now has a ‘wow’ packaging to reflect the ‘wow’ quality of the product,” says Peter Daniel, Castania CEO. “By premiumizing the range and with extended shelf life by virtue of a pressurized compartment, we can offer our brand internationally from retail to on-trade, on cruise ships and airlines, in hotels, bars, and restaurants.”

Material characteristic of the new nut packaging

The brand maintained the same doy-style pouch and can formats as before the redesign, pressurizing the cans for export and using them for its premium selected nut range.

Castania says its pressurized cans have been tested to keep the product fresh for over seven years.Castania says its pressurized cans have been tested to keep the product fresh for over seven years.bluemarlin“Our can packaging technology vacuums the can then injects nitrogen gas inside it to equalize the pressure, leading to zero oxygen inside the pack, thus preventing oxidation of the product,” says Daniel. “Freshness is preserved and shelf life increased. It has been tested for more than seven years, remaining fresh.”

A paper layer wraps around the cans for labelling, supplied by Byblos Printing as they were before the redesign. Both the paper label and metal tins are recyclable.

The labels are digitally printed using various material types to set the packaging apart; these include gold foil, copper foil, velvet touch paper, and gloss effects. They use CMYK printing along with two Pantone colors.

Introducing a refreshed brand identity

bluemarlin reached into Castania’s past to create a design unique to the brand.

“The packaging design tells a 360-degree story, emphasizing the uniqueness, craftsmanship, and passion behind the product,” explains Andrew Eyles, bluemarlin CEO. “It comes together to not only communicate quality but also to narrate the brand’s journey from its roots in Beirut to its global expansion.”

Castania's new logo features elements from the previous iteration, and now ties in the brand's copper roasting drums.Castania's new logo features elements from the previous iteration, and now ties in the brand's copper roasting drums.bluemarlinCastania started its journey as a coffee-making venture in 1977, before moving to nut production in the mid-80s, using its existing copper roasting drums for the new product. bluemarlin took inspiration from this journey for the new logo.

“The nut-shaped logomark was redeveloped to reflect the beautiful swirling copper roasting drums. bluemarlin strategically introduced copper as a design element, weaving it into the fabric of the brand,” says Guy Robertson, bluemarlin’s lead brand designer for the project.

The redesign features a new muted colorway system to simplify customer navigation across the 21-strong product range. Each product variant’s flat, muted color-coding compliments the product’s flavor and contrasts with the master brand copper color.

Product photography was also updated, moving toward artistic imagery to emphasize ingredients and away from the “flat CGI expressions” of the previous design, the release says.On-pack product photography takes a more artistic approach in the new design.On-pack product photography takes a more artistic approach in the new design.bluemarlin

Also included are recipe numbers and personal statements on each pack, to add a more personal touch for the brand. That’s in a new script as well, to further humanize the design.

“The script, which initially seemed corporate, has been evolved into a more handwritten style to reflect the personal, familial, and traditional aspects of the business,” says Robertson. “The result is a visual story that not only showcases the product but also communicates the passion, tradition, and hands-on craftmanship behind Castania.”

Poised for global markets

Now that Castania’s package design distinguishes the brand from its global competitors, it can begin working toward its expansion goals. 

Castania is strong in Arab markets, so the new line will first be introduced in specialty and gourmet stores across that region in 2024. As for Europe, the U.K., and the U.S., the brand “will be looking for distributors” to enter each market, Daniel explains.

Companies in this article
Bluemarlin
Pantone, Inc.
Related Stories
Dominique Guinard (left), VP of Innovation at Digimarc and founder of EVRYTHNG, which Digimarc acquired, explained at AIPIA that Digital Link is about ready for prime time, with 2027 being a practical timeline to have infrastructure prepared for the switch.
Package Design
Supply Chain Eyes 2027 for Switch from 1D GTIN to Digital Link 2D Barcodes
Active and Intelligent Packaging Association’s (AIPIA) 2023 World Congress, Amsterdam.
Package Design
Active, Intelligent, Connected, & Otherwise 'Smart' Packaging Hits its Stride
Chobani packaging graphics
Package Design
Chobani Pursues ‘Living and Breathing’ Packaging Graphics
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
In honor of American Heart Month, Cheerios is offering the chance to purchase special-edition boxes or personalize your own for the ones you love.
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Mass Customization of Packaging Makes Cheerios' Heart Campaign Tick
For American Heart Month, consumers can personalize their own yellow cereal cartons to remind loved ones of heart health. These types of mass customization campaigns, in this case digital printing of variable data, are where digital printing can shine.
Castania's redesigned nut packaging features copper coloring as a nod to the brand's copper roasting drums.
Package Design
Castania Redesigns Nut Packaging to Prep for Expansion
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Home
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
NAPCOR PET bottle collection and recycling rates.
Materials & Containers
Column: If Brands Need PCR, Why is Demand for rPET so Soft?
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Pcs Beer 2023 11 06 Hr
Beverage Inline Pressure Measurement System
Antares Vision Group’s PCS700-IOT performs high-speed pressure and gas measurement for carbonated, nitrogen-dosed, and hot-filled beverages to detect leaks.
Pick-Off Resistant Ink for High-Speed Coding
Pharma Bottle Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Home
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
View more »