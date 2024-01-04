Global color authority Pantone has announced that Pantone13-1023 Peach Fuzz, described as “a velvety, gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul,” is the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2024.

According to the company, at a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion grows ever stronger as do our imaginings of a more peaceful future. It adds that Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, a warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates, presents a fresh approach to a new softness. “Subtly sensual, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration,” it notes.

“A cozy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging and inspires recalibrations and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish, whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves,” says Latrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. “Drawing comfort from Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing. An idea as much as a feeling, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

Said by Pantone to be “sensitive but sweet and airy,” Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz evokes a new modernity. The company adds that while centered in the human experience of enriching and nurturing the mind, body, and soul, the color is also a quietly sophisticated and contemporary peach with depth whose gentle lightness is understated but impactful, bringing beauty to the digital world. “Poetic and romantic, a clean peach tone with a vintage vibe, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz reflects the past yet has been rephrased to have a contemporary ambiance,” it says.

The introduction of Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz also marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program. First introduced by the Pantone Color Institute in 1999 with the Pantone Color of the Year, Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean Blue, the Pantone Color of the Year captures the global zeitgeist, serving as an expression of a mood and an attitude on the part of the consumer. Through the years, the Pantone Color of the Year program has become a globally iconic cultural touchstone, drawing attention to how what is taking place in our global culture is reflected and expressed through the language of color.

According to Pantone, the Color of the Year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis. To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s color experts at Pantone Color Institute comb the world looking for new color influences. This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, and popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms, and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

“With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important—that being the comfort of being close to those we love. The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul,” adds Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “In the spirit of Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we reflect back on the last 25 years of the Pantone Color of the Year program grateful to provide an avenue where designers and color enthusiasts all over the world can engage in conversation about color, be inspired by color and showcase their creativity within their communities. We look forward to continuing this for many more years to come.”

Since 199, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design. Commenting on the use of Pantone 13-1023 in packaging and multimedia, Pantone says that the color “warmly welcomes,” inviting consumers to reach out and engage, making it an enticing shade for a variety of products from food and beverage to cosmetics and accessories. Adds the company, “Inspiring thoughts of sweet and delicate tastes and scents, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz tempts the tastebuds with thoughts of delectable fruits and delicious fruits that continue to please.” PW