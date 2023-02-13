McDonald's, Wienbier, and Coors Light Introduce Packaging That Stands Out

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

McDonald's Bag Converts to On-the-Go Table, Wienbier Digitally Printed World Cup Cans, Coors Light Nail Polish Mimics Color-Changing Cans

See a few examples of packaging that stands out from the crowd by McDonald's, Wienbier, and Coors Light from ThePackHub’s January Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Feb 13, 2023
McDonald's limited edition TableBag.
McDonald's limited edition TableBag.
ThePackHub

Despite the growth of online, the importance of creating impactful and noticeable packaging continues to create a point of difference. The packs have a role to get noticed on shelf as well as engage and delight in the consumer’s hand and again this month we have some great examples.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

McDonald's limited edition TableBag.McDonald's limited edition TableBag.ThePackHubMcDonald's Launches Limited Edition ‘Al Fresco’ Dining Solution

During Milan Design Week this year, fast food giant McDonald’s, in collaboration with creative agency Leo Burnett, unveiled TableBag. Milan Design Week attracts over 400,000 visitors every year to Italy’s design capital, and finding a place to have lunch becomes a difficult mission to the detriment of both restaurateurs and visitors looking for a moment to relax without leaving areas of close interest. So McDonald’s chose to offer an alternative to the usual indoor spaces with tables and chairs. TableBag is a limited edition 100% recyclable take-out box that lets people recreate a decent eating space utilizing the city’s bollard. Once assembled, Table Bag is strong enough to take the weight of two complete meals, including drinks. TableBag was offered to selected lucky customers who ordered their food via the McDonald’s application and was made of 100% recyclable corrugated board.

Wienbier's World Cup cans use Ball's Digital Printing technology.Wienbier's World Cup cans use Ball's Digital Printing technology.ThePackHubWienbier World Cup Cans Use New Digital Printing Technology

Brazilian brewer Wienbier released limited edition digitally printed cans to celebrate the 2022 World Cup tournament. The special edition labels will be on Wienbier’s Hexamalte Pilsen beer. It is the first beer on the market incorporating Ball Corporation’s new Digital Printing technology, which was recently launched in Brazil and gives photographic quality images and vibrant colors. The limited edition features six different high quality printed collectable labels. With image reproduction at up to 600DPIs in the RGB photography language, the resolution is superior to the classic prints of 85DPIs, which start from the combination of only five colors in addition to white. Hexamalte claims to offer consumers a unique experience as it is the only beer to use six different malts, namely, Pilsen, Pale Ale, Munich, Vienna, Crystal and wheat malts.

Coors Light's Chill Polish changes colors like the brand's cans.Coors Light's Chill Polish changes colors like the brand's cans.ThePackHubCoors Light Launches Limited Edition Color-Changing Nail Polish

Coors Light, owned by American-Canadian brewers Molson Coors, has released Chill Polish, a branded, color-changing nail polish. The cosmetic product echoes how the mountains on Coors Light cans turn from grey to blue when the beer reaches what the brand says is the ideal drinking temperature through the use of thermochromic inks. The nail polish has been created in partnership with California-based Le Chat Nails, and is the beer company’s take on bringing fun to the US holiday season. The nail polish was available for purchase in Coors Light’s online shop and retailed for $7 (£5.85). New batches dropped every Tuesday at 10 a.m. until 13th December 2022 while supplies lasted. Additionally, consumers had a chance to win a bottle of the nail polish, a pint glass and a pair of fingerless gloves. A spokesperson for Coors said that they hoped that when people wore Chill Polish, it would remind them to drink Coors Light.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Fill out the form below to request more information about McDonald's Bag Converts to On-the-Go Table, Wienbier Digitally Printed World Cup Cans, Coors Light Nail Polish Mimics Color-Changing Cans
Related Stories
Ecstatic colors designed by BenTō on 99designs by Vista
Package Design
Four Packaging Design Trends for 2023
Photo 1—gronigner
Package Design
Innovative New Pharmaceutical Packaging at PACK EXPO International
Berry’s closure for Coca-Cola is based on its patented CompactFlip hinge solution. It is the first to be used in conjunction with the new lightweight 26-mm GME30.40 neck, developed by the Cetie Single-Use Plastics Group.
Package Design
Coke Europe Adopts Tethered HDPE Closure, Follows EU Directive
Branding starts here with Hummingbird®.
Sponsor Content
Branding starts here with Hummingbird®.
Top Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 14 At 11 45 14 Am
PMMI news
Introducing PPWLN Learning Circles
Join the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network on March 21 for a learning circle on business acumen.
Equipment
Operational excellence
Top Attributes to Watch When Scouting Suppliers
'From a healthcare perspective, the focus is on a package’s end-of-life improvement, particularly for applications that are used in a clinical setting like a hospital,' says Plastic Ingenuity's Zach Muscato.(Photo credit: Plastic Ingenuity)
Package Design
Q&A: Thermoformer Talks Basics of Sustainability in Healthcare Packaging, PCR
McDonald's limited edition TableBag.
Package Design
McDonald's, Wienbier, and Coors Light Introduce Packaging That Stands Out
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Sponsor Content
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
2023 02 Gears And Gear Racks Made From Polyamide
Gears, Gear Racks for Hazardous Environments
JW Winco’s polyamide EN 7802 gears and EN 7822 gear racks are designed for temperatures up to 248 F and for contact with aggressive media such as acids, gases, and saltwater.
AI-based Lipstick Inspection System
Belted Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »