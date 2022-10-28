Companies Introduce Packaging Innovations to Increase Ease of Use

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Integrated and Resealable Twist-off Closure for Tubes, Two-Piece Jar Lid for Easy Opening, and an Adhesive-Free, Quick-Erecting Corrugated Box

See a few examples of packaging solutions that increase ease of use by Emballator, Crown Food Europe, and International Paper from ThePackHub’s September Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Oct 28, 2022
ThePackHub

Packaging that is easy to use will always have a place in the packaging innovation schedule. With the focus very much on sustainable solutions, it is important that packaging still delivers the necessary functional requirements and packaging. Easier to use packaging will always create a point of difference in the market and often meets the needs of a growing senior consumer segment.

Swedish packaging solutions provider Emballator Tectubes, has introduced a new small dose tube with an integrated and resealable twist-off closure. The company says that the solution ensures the product remains fresh after opening and provides a safety seal before use. The closure, called the Twist off Reseal, is said to be integrated, resealable, and suitable for both multi and single-dose use. The company says that the significant advantage of this resealable tube is that it is travel-safe when unbroken but still allows the user to reseal the tube to maintain content freshness. Emballator says that the new tube is suitable for a vast range of cosmetic and personal care products. The Twist-off Reseal closure is part of Emballator’s Small Dose range of tubes. It is made in mono-material, easy to fully empty, and easy to recycle.

Cidacos jars with Crown Food Europe's Orbit closure.Cidacos jars with Crown Food Europe's Orbit closure.ThePackHubSpanish Vegetable Packer Moves to Easy-Open Cap

Spanish producer of packaged vegetables Cidacos has moved to a two-piece cap for its products in glass jars. Cidacos have worked with Crown Food Europe to move to their Crown Orbit closure, which is said to make jars twice as easy to open as conventional caps. With traditional caps, the filling of jars creates a vacuum that can make opening difficult due to the pressures required to release the lid. This makes it difficult for some older people, many of whom have less dexterity. In Europe, it has been reported that consumers over 60 years of age are expected to reach 34.1% of the population by 2060. The Orbit closure has a floating central panel vacuum-sealed to the bottle and an outer ring that provides greater protection to the product and acts as an opening and closing device. A simple twist loosens the ring and breaks the seal of the lining compound without resistance.

International Paper's Bow Tie Shipper boxes.International Paper's Bow Tie Shipper boxes.ThePackHubPatented Design Allows Adhesive-Free Corrugated Box to Erect in a Matter of Seconds

US pulp and paper company International Paper has announced the development of a new, unique packaging innovation, the Bow Tie Shipper. This space-saving, patented design is intended to replace small, glued corrugated shipping boxes. International Paper says that the Bow Tie Shipper is an ideal solution for many hand-assembly applications in e-commerce and pick and pack distribution segments. It was designed to meet the functional and sustainability needs of customers seeking resource-friendly packaging with no glue joints. The company also says that the Bow Tie Shipper flips and folds in a matter of seconds, making construction quick and easy, ideal for a fast-paced packaging environment. The design of the Bow Tie Box allows for new, smaller sized solutions and provides an alternative design for mini flexo boxes, and even as a replacement for padded envelopes.

