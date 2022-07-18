TAPPI/AICC to Host Corrugated Week 2022

The conference kicks off September 19 and offers exclusive Exhibit Floor show dates on September 20 and September 21. Registration is open and discounted, early bird rates are in effect for a limited time.

The Grand Hyatt Hotel serves as the official host hotel with special conference rates. Be sure to book before rooms sell out.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities

Corrugated Week 2022 features over 14 exclusive networking events, giving you more opportunities to connect and grow your business:

• Corrugated Week Classic Golf Tournament

• Opening Night Reception

• TWO Networking Breakfasts

• TAPPI Awards

• AICC Awards

• FISCOTEC Meeting (TAPPI Corrugated Testing Committee)

• Multiple Exhibit Hall Receptions

• TAPPI Young Professionals and AICC Emerging Leaders Reception

• Tuesday Evening Event at Tejas Rodeo

• Corbotec Meeting (TAPPI Corrugated Technical Committee)

• Networking Reception

Panels, Sessions and Pre-Conference Classes

Cutting-edge program topics provide opportunities for attendees to learn from some of the industry’s top thought leaders:

• Interactive Digital Printing Panel

• Supply Chain Disruptions

• How Can We Do More with Less?

• Artificial Intelligence/Robotics/Automation

• Emerging Leaders/Young Professionals Employee Recruitment/Retention

As an added bonus, attendees can also register for the pre-conference course Effective Methods to Maximize Diecutting on Sunday, September 18. Wrap up your week with best-selling author and inspiration for the movie, Black Hawk Down, Michael Durant, the Conference Closing Keynote Speaker.

Register Today

Early bird rates are only available for a short time so register today. Visit corrugatedweek.org for general information as well as pre-conference course registration and travel information. To learn more about exhibitor opportunities available, please view the Prospectus or contact Linda Cohen at lcohen@tappi.org.







